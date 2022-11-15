Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,296 in the last 365 days.

DNREC’s Low-Digit Surf Fishing Tag Auction to Start Nov. 22

Images of black Delaware surf fishing license plates with white letters and numbers, one with 32 and one with 58, are placed in the foreground over a photo of a beach filed with surf fishing vehicles, taken from the air.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold its annual auction of low-digit surf fishing plates starting Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 9 a.m., at usgovbid.com. The online auction benefits Delaware State Parks.

Between Nov. 22 and Dec. 9, bidders will have the option to bid on 15 tags including Nos.

32, 58, 143, 226, 355, 488, and on eight “choice” categories, ranging from tags 51 to 9999. For the choice tags, the highest bidder in each range can choose a number, if it’s not already sold, within that category.

The minimum bid for a low-digit surf fishing plate is $250. By state law, surf-fishing tags numbered 1 through 200 are limited to vehicles registered in Delaware.

The auction of low-numbered plates was authorized by the Delaware General Assembly in 2015 and allows the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation to auction low-digit tags to the highest bidder.

A low-digit surf fishing plate is not required to drive-on surf fish in Delaware State Parks. Annual and two-year surf fishing permits from DNREC are expected to go on sale within the next few weeks.

For more information about the low-digit surf fishing plate auction, visit destateparks.com/LowDigitTags.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###


You just read:

DNREC’s Low-Digit Surf Fishing Tag Auction to Start Nov. 22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.