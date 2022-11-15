DNREC’s Low-Digit Surf Fishing Tag Auction to Start Nov. 22

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold its annual auction of low-digit surf fishing plates starting Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 9 a.m., at usgovbid.com. The online auction benefits Delaware State Parks.

Between Nov. 22 and Dec. 9, bidders will have the option to bid on 15 tags including Nos.

32, 58, 143, 226, 355, 488, and on eight “choice” categories, ranging from tags 51 to 9999. For the choice tags, the highest bidder in each range can choose a number, if it’s not already sold, within that category.

The minimum bid for a low-digit surf fishing plate is $250. By state law, surf-fishing tags numbered 1 through 200 are limited to vehicles registered in Delaware.

The auction of low-numbered plates was authorized by the Delaware General Assembly in 2015 and allows the DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation to auction low-digit tags to the highest bidder.

A low-digit surf fishing plate is not required to drive-on surf fish in Delaware State Parks. Annual and two-year surf fishing permits from DNREC are expected to go on sale within the next few weeks.

For more information about the low-digit surf fishing plate auction, visit destateparks.com/LowDigitTags.

