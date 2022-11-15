Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,247 in the last 365 days.

PGA HOPE – Maui Program for Veterans

PGA HOPE is the flagship military program of the PGA of America. PGA HOPE is designed to introduce golf to Veterans to support their social, emotional, and physical well being.

Join PGA HOPE at no cost at the Dunes at Maui Lani starting December 2nd at 10:00 AM. Veterans will learn the basics from grip to 9 holes of golf with PGA Professionals.

This introductory program is designed to welcome Veterans of all ages, branches of service, and abilities to the golf course and share in camaraderie and fun together as a group.

  • No golf equipment is required. If you do have clubs and/or any specialty equipment, please bring it with you.
  • No prior golf experience necessary
  • No VA disability rating required
  • All expenses associated with PGA HOPE are covered

A link for further information on PGA HOPE Maui Lani golf clinic and where you can review more information below.

https://www.pga.com/things-to-do/events/pga-hope-maui-lani-431752

You just read:

PGA HOPE – Maui Program for Veterans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.