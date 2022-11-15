PGA HOPE – Maui Program for Veterans

PGA HOPE is the flagship military program of the PGA of America. PGA HOPE is designed to introduce golf to Veterans to support their social, emotional, and physical well being.

Join PGA HOPE at no cost at the Dunes at Maui Lani starting December 2nd at 10:00 AM. Veterans will learn the basics from grip to 9 holes of golf with PGA Professionals.

This introductory program is designed to welcome Veterans of all ages, branches of service, and abilities to the golf course and share in camaraderie and fun together as a group.

No golf equipment is required. If you do have clubs and/or any specialty equipment, please bring it with you.

No prior golf experience necessary

No VA disability rating required

All expenses associated with PGA HOPE are covered

A link for further information on PGA HOPE Maui Lani golf clinic and where you can review more information below.

https://www.pga.com/things-to-do/events/pga-hope-maui-lani-431752