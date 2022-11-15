Saskatchewan Supports National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence

CANADA, November 15 - Released on November 15, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan is pleased to endorse the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. This important milestone is a positive step in Saskatchewan's efforts to prevent interpersonal violence and abuse and support survivors and their families.

The plan was endorsed at the 40th Annual Meeting of Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers Responsible for the Status of Women in Nova Scotia.

"We've long said that we all have a role to play when it comes to ending all forms of violence, including gender-based violence, in our communities," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Laura Ross said. "Gender-based violence impacts every province and territory across the country. I am proud to work closely with my federal, provincial and territorial counterparts to advance this initiative forward."

This National Action Plan is the result of two years of collaboration between the provinces, territories and the federal government which included significant engagement with multiple stakeholder groups, including Saskatchewan Indigenous organizations.

Collectively, the ministries of Justice and Attorney General and Corrections, Policing and Public Safety provide $25.2 million annually in supports and services for survivors of interpersonal violence and abuse.

The federal government is providing a total of $539.3 million over four years in cost-sharing agreements to be negotiated with provinces and territories for implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

