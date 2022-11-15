Miami Book Fair 2022 presents Dead Wrong: An Ecological Thriller

New Eco-thriller will "Make you laugh and cry and you can't stop reading."

"He was a scientist and it riled him that every school kid knew that climate change was an existential threat to our civilization, and yet, too many people in authority.” — Professor Derk Bryan

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, FL — Published author G. Spencer Myers is back again to spreading literacy and awareness of the looming ecological crisis through great literature. His new novel, Dead Wrong: An Ecological Thriller, marks the return of Dr. Derk Bryan, the hero of the author’s previous novel, as he solves an ecological crossword puzzle that started when a truckload of toxic chemicals crashed into Tampa Bay. In partnership with Authors Press, the novel will be appearing at the Miami Book Fair taking place from November 13 to 20 in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus.

His first book, Pest, revolves around Bryan's pursuit of a fraudulent pesticide manufacturer and an ex-pro wrestler turned bodyguard, with anger management issues. Just when he was starting to settle down for his retirement, Bryan finds himself with another mix-up that could mean a certain catastrophe. As the US Review of Books put it, “Myers utilizes a myriad of eccentric characters to demonstrate how intertwined humans are with the natural habitat surrounding them. Humor and realistic dialogue give the characters multifaceted qualities, and the author integrates the numerous subplots in a harmonious flow.’

G. Spencer Myers is a graduate of the University of Michigan and holds an MBA from Bowling Green State University. Additionally, Myers is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine. He is a native of Michigan but lives in Boynton Beach, Florida, where he is still in pursuit of par.

Dead Wrong: An Ecological Thriller

Written by G. Spencer Myers

