Ten Local Cardiologists to Join John Muir Health’s Foundation Medical Practice

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Muir Health announced today that ten local cardiologists will join its Cardiovascular Medical Group, effective December 31, 2022. John Muir Health's Cardiovascular Medical Group (JMHCVMG) currently has 22 cardiologists with office locations in Walnut Creek, Concord, Pleasant Hill, Brentwood, San Ramon, Pleasanton, Livermore, San Pablo and Vallejo.

The ten cardiologists, currently part of Stanford Health Care, practice locally and use John Muir Health’s medical centers to care for their patients. They include Andrew Benn, MD, Ryan Brown, MD, Matthew DeVane, DO, Anurag Gupta, MD, Faizul Haque, MD, John Krouse, MD, Pramodh Sidhu, MD, John Vu, MD, Neal White, MD, and Christopher Wulff, MD. The new providers will integrate into existing JMHCVMG practice locations.

“We are very pleased that ten very talented local cardiologists have chosen to be more closely aligned with John Muir Health to serve patients in our community,” said Mike Thomas, President and CEO of John Muir Health. “These cardiologists will join with current JMHCVMG physicians to help us meet the current and future needs of our patients”.

“We have a long history in the community and with John Muir Health. We are excited to become part of John Muir Health’s Cardiovascular Medical Group,” said cardiologist Dr. Andrew Benn. “We look forward to continuing to provide our patients with the excellent care they expect for many years to come.”

“Our cardiovascular services are widely regarded as among the best in the state,” said Dr. Richard Chang, President of JMHCVMG. “The addition of these ten physicians will expand our ability to provide timely access to care, continue to deliver quality health outcomes and provide affordable care.”

John Muir Health offers a full spectrum of cardiovascular services that span both its Concord and Walnut Creek medical centers, with physicians located throughout Contra Costa, Alameda and Solano counties. The health system’s cardiovascular programs and expert medical staff have earned numerous awards, including recognition from the American Heart Association and designation as STEMI Receiving Centers for severe heart attack patients. The Concord Medical Center was recently named by Healthgrades® as One of America's Top 50 Hospitals for Cardiac Surgery.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, eastern Alameda and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,200 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and a Behavioral Health Center. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Children's Health, Carbon Health and Optum. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics and high-risk obstetrics care.