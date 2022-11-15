The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation Releases ExtraGive Schedule

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation is excited to announce its ExtraGive 2022 schedule of events!

CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, THE UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) will be hosting a full day of programs and prizes with special guests live-streaming on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram Friday, November 18th.

Friday, Nov. 18th is ExtraGive (www.extragive.org), an annual online day of giving created and supported by the Lancaster County Community Foundation.

PPFF, the non-profit organization dedicated to the stewardship of Pennsylvania’s parks and forests through volunteerism and education, will kick off the day at 8:00 am with Wake Up with Marci and Pam, an opportunity to get to know more about the foundation's work in PA’s state parks and forests.

At 10:00 am, join DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and PPFF President Marci Mowery for Coffee Klatch with Cindy Dunn and learn more about Pennsylvania’s three newest state parks!

Make a donation during the Morning Coffee Break (9 am - 10 am) to enter a drawing to win a Best Friend of Forests coffee mug.

At 1:30 pm, PPFF will be at the Clipper Magazine Stadium in Lancaster, PA for a live event. Get information on PA state parks and forests, discover ways to get involved with volunteerism, and pick up some giveaways throughout the afternoon.

Donate to PPFF during ExtraGive's Lunch Hour (12 pm - 1 pm) and enter a drawing to win an REI cooler bag.

At 3:00 pm, guest blogger and park enthusiast Christian Alexandersen will go live with PPFF President Marci Mowery to help Plan the Perfect PA State Park Road Trip!

Donate during ExtraGive's Happy Hour (4 pm - 5 pm) and Primetime (7 pm - 8 pm) to enter a drawing to win a New Trail Brewing Company sweatshirt.

Donors have other chances to win prizes throughout the day as well. The #IGiveExtra Challenge is a great way to spread the word about the foundation’s work. Donors who post about why they support PPFF’s mission to inspire stewardship of PA’s state parks and forests and use the hashtags #IGiveExtra #IGiveExtraPPFF will enter a drawing to win a DutchWare Gear hammock.

Apart from prizes, ExtraGive is a great chance to support local non-profit organizations and connect with PPFF staff, volunteers, and supporters.

To make a donation to the Pennsylvania Park and Forest Foundation during the ExtraGive, visit: https://www.extragive.org/organizations/pennsylvania-parks-and-forests-foundation