Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,382 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 299,293 in the last 365 days.

SNAP SCAM ALERT: Protect Your EBT Card and SNAP Benefits from Texting Scams

SNAP SCAM ALERT: Protect Your EBT Card and SNAP Benefits from Texting Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
MEDIA ADVISORY
Contact: Will Batchelor
803-898-7602
publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

SNAP SCAM ALERT: Protect Your EBT Card and SNAP Benefits from Texting Scams

November 15, 2022 – The South Carolina Department of Social Services wants to alert the public about a phishing campaign involving texts claiming EBT benefit cards are locked.  DSS will never send clients a text message about locking a card and requiring a SNAP recipient to contact a 1-888- number and provide the client’s EBT card number to unlock the benefits.

If you are a SNAP recipient and receive a text claiming that your EBT card is locked, do not respond.

DSS reminds SNAP recipients to stay vigilant against unauthorized purchases using their EBT card.

Here are some additional steps you can take to protect yourself from potential fraud:

  • Do not give your EBT card to non-authorized household members. 
  • Do not provide your EBT card number or PIN number to anyone outside your SNAP household, as this would give an individual access to your benefits.
  • Routinely check the balance of your EBT card to ensure that there have been no unauthorized purchases.  If you wish to check your balance online, make sure you are using Connect EBT which is supported by South Carolina’s EBT vendor, Conduent. You can register and create a client portal account on connectebt.com, or download the ConnectEBT mobile app on your iPhone or Android phone.

To report suspicious activity or SNAP fraud, the public is encouraged to make a report to the USDA Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-424-9121 or online here.

To stay on top of potential scams, please visit USDA’s SNAP scam alert webpage at https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/scam-alerts.

 

# # #

You just read:

SNAP SCAM ALERT: Protect Your EBT Card and SNAP Benefits from Texting Scams

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.