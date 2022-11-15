Miami Book Fair 2022 presents Dogs with Attitude

A quirky work centering on a group of dogs like no other will be taking part in the 2022 Miami Book Fair

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, FL— Yvonne Bronstorph’s Dogs with Attitude is dedicated to remembering the many companions who gave and continue to provide us with some of our life’s happiest moments. Be that as it may, this work provides the reader with a touch of whimsicality as it explores a world where dogs can be anything they want to be; from dogs who thought they were a soccer player, bodyguard, slippery eel, head hunter, and army general. This teaches us that the only limit is our imagination.

Dogs with Attitude apprises the antics of Tiger, Scrappy, Sammy, Champ, and Bow Wow as they continue their daily lives as a dog with “big responsibilities” and “stable jobs”. Read and laugh about their attitudes by grabbing a copy of the book, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

Dogs with Attitude by Yvonne Bronstorph will be displayed at the 2022 Miami Book Fair this coming November 13-20, 2022.

Dogs with Attitude by Yvonne Bronstorph

