Compunetix Announces New JITC Certified, Virtualized ConferenceManager5v
Highly Secure Audio Conferencing for Mission Critical CommunicationMONROEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compunetix recently released a new JITC certified, virtualized conferencing solution for DoD and military markets. The JITC certified Compunetix ConferenceManager5v (CM5v) is a state-of-the-art, virtualized audio-conferencing platform engineered to deliver a highly secure solution for military and DoD markets. The system is compatible with all Approved Product List (APL) voice switches and offers unmatched operational flexibility (supporting ad-hoc and scheduled conferences, as well as pre-set blast dial sessions).
New JITC Features
Compunetix engineers have crafted and certified a new version of the award-winning ConferenceManager audio platform for secure, virtualized Defense Switch Network (DSN) communications. Featuring Certified Virtual Delivery, the CM5v is available as a virtualized solution for a lower hardware footprint and significant cost savings. Additional new features include higher capacity, TLS & SRTP native encryption support, and FIPS-140-2 certification validating that that the cryptographic modules produced by private sector companies meet well-defined security standards.
ConferenceManager5v Features
• Virtual Delivery Option – Certified and available as a virtual solution or on our 1U Intel server.
• Blast Dial Conferencing – Quickly connect key personnel for convenience or emergency preparedness.
• Active Directory – Active directory and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) support.
• Call Management – Operator and audio console for assisted and unassisted call management.
• Defense Switch Network (DSN) – Certified for use on all Defense Switch Network Switching Systems.
Certifications
The ConferenceManager5v has been certified by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) Certification testing and is listed on the Department of Defense (DoD) Unified Capabilities Approved Products Listing (APL) Accreditation.
This solution is also HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) compliant according to the national standards for the protection of health information, which was established by the U.S Department of Health and Human Services and the HIPAA Privacy Rule.
JITC Applications Examples
• Command Post – secure, encrypted collaboration
• Transportation – airfield support, shipboard, crash systems
• Facilities – emergency alerting and coordination
• Unified Crisis Response – secondary band communications, disaster recovery, and crisis resolution
Next Steps
Contact and/or schedule a live demo with our JITC expert, Jeff Lautenschlager, who can be reached at (412) 858-1728. Get answers to your unique questions and find out why the JITC certified CM5v is the right conferencing solution for your organization.
Additional Announcement
Through additional and ongoing development, Compunetix anticipates bringing the CM5v to the commercial markets for opportunities outside of the JITC and DoD sectors. In early 2023, Compunetix plans to offer this new virtualized solution to all our markets, Federal, SLED, and commercial.
About Compunetix
For over 50 years, Compunetix has been providing advanced communications solutions all over the world, building and maintaining a reputation for reliability, customer service, product quality, and technological excellence that others simply cannot match. Compunetix is the leading developer of converged VoIP, voice, video, and data collaboration and conferencing applications for military markets, government agencies, service providers, and corporate enterprise markets. Combined with world-class support and innovative professional services, Compunetix delivers the right solution, every time. For more information visit the Compunetix website at www.compunetix.com.
