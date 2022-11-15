Miami Book Fair 2022 presents Theory of Sampling and Practice

Book on Sampling and Its Economic and Real Life Applications to be Featured in the Miami Book Fair

The unique feature of this well-written comprehensive book is its step-by-step guidance in all thirty-eight chapters under twelve parts.” — Ramalingam Shanmugam in Journal of Statistical Computation and Simulation

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, FL — One of the fundamental functions of the human mind is sampling but Dr. Pierre Maurice Gy, one of the world’s leading figures in sampling statistics, asserts that it does not receive the attention it merits. To address this concern, Dr. Francis Pitard published the third edition of the Theory of Sampling and Sampling Practice. In partnership with Authors Press, Dr. Francis Pitard’s book will be gracing the shelves of the Miami Book Fair which will take place from November 13 to 20 in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus.

The failure to situate the Theory of Sampling (TOS) in its economic context is the primary cause of its historical marginalization. Because of this, many influential CEOs thought of TOS as an intellectual achievement with no clear application in real life. The third version of the book is unique in that it strikes a balance between how deeply one must delve into the theoretical and technical parts of a given assignment in order to comprehend better, foresee, manage, and enhance the circumstances that will result in a job well done. A specific effort has been made to portray sample and laboratory problems in their inevitable, economic context, which makes this edition of the book significant.

Dr. Francis F. Pitard is a consulting expert in Sampling, Statistical Control, and Total Quality Management. He is President of Francis Pitard Sampling Consultants and Technical Director of Mineral Stats Inc. in Broomfield, Colorado, USA. He provides consulting services in many countries.

