Happy Couples Celebrating the Ceremony of their Dreams with Florida Destination Weddings

Whether the loving couple is hoping for a romantic elopement on the beach at sunset or a lavish oceanside ceremony, FL Destination Weddings has the tools and experience to help clients get hitched without a hitch in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Florida Destination Weddings offers all-inclusive beach wedding packages tailored to meet the needs of everyone, from couples eloping in Florida to large destination wedding groups and local couples. With more than 30 years of experience helping people build their dream weddings, the company has facilitated countless ceremonies to help happy couples start their lives together.

“At Florida Destination Weddings, we are proud of how easy it is to have a wedding with us here in the great state of Florida,” company founders said. “We only use our own staff, no subcontractors, unlike most of the other wedding companies.”

Planning the perfect beach wedding doesn’t have to take months. With the help of the expert team at FL Destination Weddings, the happy couple can walk down the aisle in just a few days. All packages include a minister and a professional photographer.

Beach wedding packages for every budget and style

From beach elopement packages starting at $399 to all-inclusive Florida beach wedding and mini reception packages at $4,000 and everything in between, FL Destination Weddings has the connections to pull it all off with tasteful elegance. A wedding consultant works with each couple to build their beach wedding package. Whether the couple wants to say their vows alone to the accompaniment of the waves or oceanside in front of all their friends and family, Florida Destination Weddings can make it happen.

“To make your life as stress-free as possible, we come to you, so if you book a beach hotel, villa, condo, or house, we can set up right there on the beach for you,” FL Destination Weddings founders said. “So, all you have to do on the day is relax, get dressed, and walk out to us. We will already be set up and waiting to go.”

Say “I do” with an ocean backdrop

While FL Destination Weddings does travel all over Florida for clients, most weddings take place on Clearwater Beach, which was voted America’s best beach three years in a row. The company employs a team of expertly trained professional wedding photographers with experience shooting thousands of beach weddings. The company’s photographers know how to compose stunning images and keep a strict schedule to ensure the best possible pictures. Photographers also leave copies of the unedited images with the couple before leaving.

Streamlining the beach wedding process

Planning the perfect beach wedding has never been easier. At FL Destination Weddings, merely pay the $250 retainer fee, choose a ceremony, sign the contract, and apply for a marriage license. The company will confirm all plans two weeks before the wedding date, and the balance is due ten days before the ceremony.

“It’s just that easy,” the founders said. “A walk on the beach. We are here to help guide and make planning your dream beach wedding in Florida as easy as possible.”

