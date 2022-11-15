Phrase and Nimdzi Insights Join Forces to Study Top Trends in Machine Translation
The resultant report builds on Nimdzi’s existing body of MT research as well as Phrase’s own published works and expertise in the area.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Machine Translation (MT) has evolved greatly over the course of its history. From the appearance of the first personal computers through significant development in the mid-1970s on to today, the importance of MT has grown not simply for translators and the translation industry but for all businesses across all industries.
MT is one of the oldest technologies enabling localization of massive volumes of text in a much quicker way than human translation, producing significant benefits in terms of both productivity and costs. As a result of the developments in MT, there are now MT products and applications of all kinds: for servers and desktop computers, for Windows, for Linux, cloud-based and mobile-based (iOS, Android, and others), among others.
According to the 2022 Nimdzi 100 report, 79% of LSPs provide MT-related services as of 2021, an increase of 7.5% over the previous year.
MT-related services are now the second most widely offered service in the language industry, right after translation and localization.
The future of MT will see steady growth over the next few years.
Phrase is one of the key players in the MT arena. Their Translation Management System (TMS) not only integrates MT, but also provides built-in options for the automatic selection of the best possible engine and an MT quality estimation option, MTQE. Phrase Translate, which includes MTQE, is capable of selecting the most suitable engine out of the supported range based on the language pair and domain. Moreover, Phrase’s new fully managed proprietary MT engine, Phrase NextMT, takes into account TM fuzzy matches from Phrase TMS. Therefore, Phrase now offers both a TMS and an engine that can handle the resultant fuzzy matches all in one application.
Phrase and Nimdzi partnered to study developments in MT as well as other trends and insights related to the solutions which shape the MT market.
Click here to read the latest version of “The Present and Future of Machine Translation: Your Up-to-the-Minute Guide to This Key Piece of Language Technology.”
