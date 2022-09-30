The World Celebrates The International Translation Day
Five years since the UN passes resolution 71/288, the world continues to celebrate International Translation Day on September 30th.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 30, 2022 marks the fifth anniversary of the adoption of resolution 71/288 by the United Nations. Passed on May 24, 2017, the resolution declared 30 September “International Translation Day.”
The day was chosen in celebration of the feast of St. Jerome, scholar, Doctor of the Church, and translator of the Latin Vulgate Bible. He is recognized by the Catholic Church as the patron saint of translators, libraries, librarians, and encyclopedists.
The UN resolution affirms that “professional translation, as a trade and an art, plays an important role in upholding the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, bringing nations together, facilitating dialogue, understanding and cooperation, contributing to development and strengthening world peace and security.”
The initiative recognized the role of the professional translator in connecting nations and fostering peace, understanding and development.
The day is celebrated across the translation and localization industry, by language professionals, language services providers (LSPs, translation companies), and language enthusiasts.
Market research and consulting company Nimdzi Insights will be using the day to close its survey on audiovisual translation, a project looking into the AV translation market. Nimdzi writes about the translation and localization industry, market trends, language technology, and the impact that language services has on businesses worldwide.
