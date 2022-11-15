Miami Book Fair 2022 presents Daisy's Presentation Day

Heartwarming children novella Conveys Story of conflict centered around the adopted daughter of a non-heterosexual couple and bullying in school

Judging or condemning others based on their differences is wrong” — Merneeta Romero

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, FL — With today’s constant transformation of family dynamics and variations, Merneeta Romero’s Daisy's Presentation Day is a poignant reminder of the adverse effects of bullying in schools, attributable to ignorance, the lack of communication in homes, and cynicism projected onto kids regarding the heteronormative family structure. Merneeta’s children’s book, in partnership with Authors Press, will grace the shelves of the Miami Book Fair which will take place from November 13 to 20 in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus.

Set in Southern California, the book revolves around Daisy, an eight-year-old African girl, who is adopted by a Caucasian couple, David and Isiah. She was ecstatic about her first presentation day at her local school. Still, everything went sour when the class bully, Billy dismissed her presentation and shamed her for having a family that doesn’t reflect the traditional heteronormative model. The internal and external conflicts brought on by the

bullying pushed her over the edge where she had a breakdown. Daisy found comfort through the help of her guidance counselor who was able to inform others of the ill effects of judging others based on their differences. This book is an excellent illustration of our capacity as people to transcend differences through love and compassion.

Merneeta Romero is a devoted wife and mother of four who was born in Jamaica but now calls California home.

Books can be purchased online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other booksellers.

Daisy's Presentation Day

Written by Merneeta Romero

