Miami Book Fair 2022 presents A Narrative Tale of Morocco

Moroccan Travelogue Heads For the Miami Book Fair 2022

This heartfelt and personal recollection of a Moroccan travel adventure transports readers to a place full of delights and wonders. As readers see the country through Hall's eyes.” — US Book of Reviews

Miami, FL — A visit to Morocco is a great way to explore the country’s rich history, customs, and traditions. J. Peter Hall’s A Narrative Tale of Morocco

shares the story of their ten-day tour together with his wife Jane, and the group. This is a writerly travelogue that captures some of Morocco’s most refined. In partnership with Authors Press, J. Peter Hall’s travelogue will be gracing the shelves of the Miami Book Fair which will take place from November 13 to 20 in Downtown Miami at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus.

Hall’s writing, peppered with photographs, provides a picturesque description of the westernmost country in the Maghreb region of North Africa. Along with other travelers in his bus, the book encapsulates the daily journeys into the heart of Morocco's food, art, architecture, and history. Aside from the itinerary, Hall provides his personal insights and contexts concerning people and places coupled with research in the form of Wikipedia excerpts. This book is a delightfully personal recollection of an adventure in a charming country. It captures the magic of that magical country and its beautiful people, both past and present.

J Peter Hall obtained a degree in marine transportation. Recently, he released his first book, "A Narrative in Morocco," which shared his humorous tale of his astonishing discoveries of Morocco's historical beauty and color.

Books can be purchased online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other

booksellers.

A Narrative Tale of Morocco

Written by J Peter Hall

