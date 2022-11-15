Audio: The Missouri Senate Minute for Nov. 15

JEFFERSON CITY — Senate Bill 718 designates the third week of September as “Historically Black College and University Week” in Missouri and modifies provisions regarding higher education. Senate Bill 725 modifies provisions relating to ground ambulance services. Both of these measures became law on Aug. 28.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.