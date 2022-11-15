Submit Release
Audio: The Missouri Senate Minute for Nov. 15

JEFFERSON CITY — Senate Bill 718 designates the third week of September as “Historically Black College and University Week” in Missouri and modifies provisions regarding higher education. Senate Bill 725 modifies provisions relating to ground ambulance services. Both of these measures became law on Aug. 28.

