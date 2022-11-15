Motor City Entertainment Group Brings Entertainment and Nightlife to Austin
The black-owned promotion company has partnered with socialite and activist Rachel Lauren to bring in top talentAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motor City Entertainment Group, a Black-owned and led promotion company specializing in hip-hop and R&B concerts as well as comedy shows, announced its plans for permanency in the Austin market. The company is known for its sold-out performances in cities like Detroit and Lexington. The entertainment group's responsible for concerts with performers such as Meek Mill, Monica, Jagged Edge, and more.
Motor City’s next event is a star-studded Thanksgiving Comedy Show featuring Mike Epps, Gary Owens, Desi Banks and more on November 26th at the Moody Center. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster.
Austin-based socialite Rachel Lauren has partnered with the promotion group to help bring top acts to the city. Rachel is a prominent and active leader and advocate who is committed to supporting city-wide efforts to attract and retain Black professionals in Austin. Rachel was a member of the African American Leadership Institutes' inaugural cohort focused on addressing issues that may cause Austin's decline of Black Professionals. Despite Austin's listing as the second fastest-growing city in the United States, the city ranked 78th on a list of the most culturally diverse cities in 2022.
Rachel believes Black entertainment and nightlife are keys to making Austin more inclusive for Black constituents. “I’m happy to be an extension of Motor City for Austin and am committed to changing the quality of life for Black residents in this city.” Rachel has also brought on another well-known socialite, Jessica Van Kline, to expand marketing strategies and tap into surrounding areas like Killeen. Jessica recently graduated from the second AALI cohort and brings a wealth of marketing knowledge to the team.
Motor City will be kicking off 2023 with a legendary concert on January 13 at the H-E-B center featuring music icons Frankie Beverly and Maze and The Isley Brothers. Rachel says the show “is huge for the culture as their music transcends across generations.” Both Frankie Beverley and Maze and the Isley Brothers have extensive catalogs that many artists, including Beyonce, continue to sample and recreate. Tickets for January’s show will be live on Ticketmaster on November 17th.
Information about upcoming Motor City shows is available here or by following @motorcityent_group, @theonlyrachel , and @jessvankline on Instagram.
