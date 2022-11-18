Rick Langille, CEO of Harvest Today, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Harvest Today is an agri-tech company that empowers global and local communities to be able to grow fresh produce closer to home and promote the harvest revolution. What an amazing interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Rick Langille, CEO of Harvest Today for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Rick Langille joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Harvest Today
At Harvest Today, we want to impact the world positively by providing them with the power to grow their food. Starting from a tile to a grow wall, Harvest Wall can enable a farmer to produce a massive quantity of fresh food that can feed a huge number of people.
Harvest Wall plays a huge part in letting the world know that they can grow carbon-neutral crops and plants in an indoor growing system with actual soil, pesticide-free, and 97% less water. With the Harvest Wall, food insecurity and hunger can be lessened.
The continuously exploding population puts more pressure on the growing ecosystem to keep up with increased demand. 1 out of 3 people around the world experience food insecurity which means we need a simple solution to produce more food for these people globally.
Sustainable crop growth can be hindered by seasonal and climate change, water, and nutrients, which also affects food production that results in growing only during certain times of the year. A simple indoor growing system can solve this problem to increase crop growth and food production.
Harvest Today is an agri-tech company that empowers global and local communities to be able to grow fresh produce closer to home and promote the harvest revolution. Its goal is to harvest and produce all-year-round crops and vegetables through our scalable indoor growing system solution.
Rick Langille joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Rick Langille discusses the newest offerings of Harvest Today, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Rick Langille joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Rick Langille was amazing. The success of Harvest Today is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Rick Langille on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Harvest Today. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Rick Langille who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Rick Langille”.
