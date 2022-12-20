Crossroads Regional Sales Manager Missy Gomez named one of Monitor’s Top Women in Equipment Finance
Whether its investing time into developing her staff or making sure that our customers have the best possible experience while doing business with us, Missy commits herself 100% to making it happen.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Missy Gomez, Regional Sales Manager at Crossroads, has been named one of Monitor’s Top Women in Equipment Finance. Monitor is the leading source for equipment finance and equipment leasing industry news, articles and opinions.
Missy Gomez offers over 10 years of experience in the equipment finance industry, and over 25 years of experience in Business Development and Management. Missy started her career in the Equipment Finance industry in 2010 as a Business Development Manager with Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance.
She is known within the industry for delivering and sustaining revenue and profit gains within highly competitive industries to include equipment finance/leasing, construction/manufacturing and dealerships. Specializing in financing titled equipment, TRAC leases, CARB compliance and handled AQMD Grants for dealerships and customers. She successfully established syndication channels to fund transactions, establishing and delivering the highest sales, record sales and set volume records for the dealership network. Missy is an exceptional communicator with a consultant sales style, strong negotiation skills, where she has developed and maintained partnerships with Fortune 500 Companies - Consistently meeting budgets, schedules and corporate goals.
Over the past decade she has consecutively hit number one in sales revenue, growing her book of business and expanding her relationships across multiple territories. From day one Missy has led by example, earning the respect of her peers and leaders with her strong work ethic, confidence, consistency and passion for the industry. She has developed a leadership style that truly amplifies her investment in people, both personally and professionally.
She is known for her confidence and love of new challenges and problem-solving skills. With her outstanding accomplishments in business development and being recognized as a number one producer year over year, who is well respected within internal colleagues and trusted with customer and dealer relationships, are all key deliverables that have contributed to her career progression as now a Regional Sales Manager, for Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance. Leading the West Coast team while continuing to leave her mark by building and developing her team and setting record high numbers with substantial growth year over year.
Missy's advice for Sucess
It all starts with confidence, confidence within yourself and confidence within your skill set. Don’t be intimidated by what you don’t know, I have learned to always take on things I’d never done before, and I have always led by example.
“What makes Missy such a valuable member of our industry is her passion for what she does. Whether its investing time into developing her staff or making sure that our customers have the best possible experience while doing business with us, Missy commits herself 100% to making it happen. We’ve benefited immensely from that passion as Missy has been able to bring several client relationships to Crossroads we might not have normally developed, based purely on the trust that they have in Missy and the level of integrity and passion she brings to the table. Missy is a key pillar to our business and is a constant reminder of what true passion and dedication to your business can accomplish. ” – Brent Stout, Senior Vice President of Sales
About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance
Founded in 2006, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance is your professional partner in the transportation industry. We listen to our customers, work to understand their needs and strive to build long term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital and positively impacts their business. Our expertise in underwriting, collateral evaluation and asset re-marketing facilitates solutions that maximize the competitive advantages of our customers in the market.
