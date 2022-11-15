USPA Executive Protection Teams will be on hand in Miami Beach for Art Basel 2022

Miami Bodyguard Service

USPA Nationwide Security is now offering its bodyguard services to celebrities and high-net-worth individuals attending Art Basel in Miami Beach.

USPA Nationwide Security has expanded a concierge-style executive protection service in Miami Beach in preparation for Art Basel” — Brian Fitzgibbons, VP of USPA

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USPA Nationwide Security has expanded a concierge-style executive protection service in Miami Beach in preparation for Art Basel. To prepare for the launch of Titanium, their most experienced security teams for celebrities, USPA created teams of highly trained security personnel to respond to last-minute concierge calls from Centurion cardholders, commonly referred to as "Black Card" holders.

Bodyguards for Art Basel Miami 2022

From December 1-3, Art Basel Miami Beach is the largest art fair in the United States. A total of 4,000 artists will participate in this exhibition, which will be exhibited by 250 leading galleries. Additionally, participating galleries will display the work of established artists and emerging stars from all over the world. Additionally, the Miami Beach Convention Center will host the fair, which will feature works across a wide range of media.

There will be a broader program and more international artists at this year's Miami Beach festival than ever before. There are 283 prestigious galleries from 38 countries participating in the fair, of which 26 are exhibiting for the first time. It will include Miami cultural institutions as well as private collections in addition to its traditional boundaries.

Art Basel will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center from December 1-3. Preview days will be held on November 29th and 30th. Besides 236 galleries participating in the event, 26 newly established galleries will also take part. There will be several veteran galleries participating in the Miami Art Fair, including David Castillo Gallery, Spinello Projects, and Michael Schreck Gallery. Furthermore, Juan Valdes and Reginal O'Neal, both based in Allapattah, will exhibit their works at Art Basel Miami.

The Miami Beach Convention Center will host Art Basel Miami in Miami Beach, Florida. The event will include an exhibition, a lecture, and a private yacht cruise. The event will provide attendees with the opportunity to interact with artists, critics, and celebrities. The four-day event will feature guided tours and discussions led by industry experts.

An overview of the USPA's Nationwide Security Program

USPA is an international bodyguard service based in Miami. For high-net-worth individuals, the Miami Beach security guard company offers close protection officers and armed security. As well as providing traditional security guard services in Miami, the company also offers fire watch guard services in Dade County and most major North American cities. Since USPA Nationwide Security began guarding celebrities in 2005, the majority of its profits have been donated to organizations that support women and children.

Celebrity Bodyguards in Miami