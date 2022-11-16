Excite and Ignite the Next Generation Business and Technology Leaders through UAS STEM Education

Shallowater STEM Education: Source: Campus Live Media

Helping to develop the next-generation workforce supporting the rapidly growing UAS Market

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Matador UAS Consortium, co-developed by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and 2THEDGE, LLC collaborated with Shallowater Independent School District (ISD) and Frenship ISD to conduct Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) sessions on Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) on future opportunities in:

o STEM Education paths to accelerate the aerospace, defense, and commercial UAS development.

o Certificate, Technical and Associate Degrees toward new high paying roles in maintenance of UAS sensors, platforms, and infrastructure

o The role of data analytics and science to turn sensor outputs into business outcomes

“ As educators, we are always looking for innovative ways to prepare students for a future workplace and jobs that don’t yet exist. STEM Education opportunities like partnering with Matador UAS Consortium help enrich our students’ understanding of technology and its future applications as they consider their own path towards post-graduate success.”

– Keith Patrick, M.S. Director of Strategic Initiatives Frenship ISD

500+ Middle and Upper School students also saw the MissionGO MGV100 Aircraft take off and conduct a representative lab sample delivery mission supporting UMC Health System.

UMC Health System demonstrated how UAS platforms could help move medical samples collected twice daily and transported to UMC Health System Lab for process.

On November 16th, The Matador Consortium using a longer range, DJI 300, UAS will also demonstrate moving lab samples from Levelland to Lubbock using Shielded Airspace Operations.

The November 15th mission is one of 6 Proof of Value UAS missions conducted from November 14th – 18th by The Matador UAS Consortium.

The Matador UAS Consortium’s continued focus centers on strengthening communities, improving patient outcomes, and creating opportunities to help overcome inequities across rural America through advanced UAS and autonomous transportation solutions.