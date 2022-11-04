Submit Release
Advancing Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) Operations With Shielded Airspace

Improving Patient Outcomes and Strengthening Communities through UAS Operations

Validating Shielded UAS Corridors created by Rail, Electric and other Linear Assets

LUBBOCK, TX, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Matador UAS Consortium, co-developed by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and 2THEDGE, LLC and supported by MissionGO, received waiver approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration to demonstrate the value of using Shielded Airspace to develop UAS Corridors that will connect rural communities to critical services.

From November 14th - 18th, The Matador UAS Consortium will validate key recommendations from the Aviation Rule Making Committee (ARC) recommendations while incorporating mixed-modal transportation between UAS Platforms and Optionally Piloted Aircraft (OPA) to deliver commercially viable solutions.

The Matador UAS Consortium’s continued focus centers on strengthening communities, improving patient outcomes, and creating opportunities to help overcome inequities across rural America through advanced UAS and autonomous transportation solutions.

