Steve Goodyear named President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Hill Foods, Inc.

Steve Goodyear Summit Hill Foods

Summit Hill Foods, Inc. announced that the G&L Holdings Board of Directors appointed Steve Goodyear as president and chief executive officer

Steve has a deep knowledge of all facets of our business and has demonstrated the ability to develop and execute our plans for growth. I am confident he will continue delivering strong results.” — Charlie Stout, chairman of Summit Hill Foods, Inc.

ROME, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Hill Foods, Inc. announced that the G&L Holdings Board of Directors appointed Steve Goodyear as president and chief executive officer, effective November 1, 2022. Goodyear previously held the role of president.

Since taking on the role of president in November 2021, Goodyear focused on developing and executing the organization’s strategic plan while driving performance improvement and financial objectives. He will continue to be a vital proponent of the organization's High Performance Workplace culture.

“We are extremely proud of Steve’s leadership and accomplishments to date and appreciate his full commitment to Summit Hill Foods," said Charlie Stout, chairman of Summit Hill Foods, Inc. “Steve has a deep knowledge of all facets of our business and has demonstrated the ability to develop and execute our plans for growth. I am confident he will continue building a great team and delivering strong results."

Goodyear has more than 35 years of leadership, sales, and marketing experience within the consumer-packaged goods space with companies such as Nestlé, Novartis, and Gerber Products Company. Goodyear joined Summit Hill Foods in 2019 as senior vice president - sales and marketing.

Goodyear holds a bachelor's degree in management science from Bridgewater State University.

Summit Hill Foods, Inc. is a fourth generation, professionally managed, culturally driven food company. Summit Hill Foods manufactures several nationally distributed retail brands, including Better Than Bouillon® — the #1 food base in the U.S. and The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce®. In addition to retail brands, Summit Hill Foods also creates custom food solutions for food manufacturers, restaurants, and retail delis throughout the U.S. and Canada. Summit Hill Foods has manufacturing facilities in Rome, Georgia, New Iberia, Louisiana, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Summit Hill Foods

Summit Hill Foods, formerly Southeastern Mills, is a leading national and international food and ingredient manufacturer. Known for popular retail brands like Better Than Bouillon®, The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce®, Shore Lunch® and Southeastern Mills Mixes®. Summit Hill Foods also develops innovative custom solutions for foodservice and industrial customers. To learn more, visit www.shfoods.com.

