Learning Pool Live 2022: A Day of Industry Innovation
Learning Pool returned to London last month for its annual customer event. A day full of innovative ideas, thought leadership, and inspiration in the L&D spaceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning Pool Live 2022—in its 14th year—featured experts and pioneers from the L&D industry as well as key professionals from Learning Pool Live, including members of the company's design, consulting, graphics, and marketing teams.
“Learning Pool Live is an excellent opportunity for our customers to get their hands on the latest developments in learning technologies and build connections with like-minded professionals,” said Learning Pool CEO, Ben Betts. “We strive to look after our customers and this event helps us to celebrate them and our partnership.”
Paul Anderson-Walsh, Founder and CEO of The Centre for Inclusive Leadership, gave the keynote address at the event. His speech focused on the importance of inclusion and how it can shape an organization.
“The first question is ‘Why? Why are you here?’ If you are here for the right reasons you will find out that actually, inclusion is the key to everything,” Walsh said during the first keynote of the day. “Extraordinary things happen when people feel included.”
Noted TV presenter, author, and speaker, Jez Rose gave the closing address, sharing practical, simple, and highly effective strategies for uncovering the right questions to ask to drive extraordinary results.
The conference featured networking opportunities and in-depth discussions around topics including empowering women in learning, adaptive content, and achieving equality and inclusion. Workshops offered an opportunity for customers to talk about best practices for each of Learning Pool's solutions, while the DemoZone showcased the latest developments across the Learning Pool suite of solutions.
“The customer workshops are a great opportunity for peers to see firsthand what other organizations are doing and how easily they can implement these strategies,” said Learning Pool’s Chief eXperience Officer, Page Chen. “Learning Pool Live is truly a collaborative space for all of the attendees.”
This event also offers a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the winners of the prestigious Learning Pool Awards. With five categories, these awards honor customers that have excelled in the implementation of learning that has: shaped the future of L&D in an organization; delivered a significant return on investment (ROI); and/or had a real impact on a business or the outside world. Discover this year’s categories here.
Learning Pool Live will be back in 2023! Keep your eyes peeled in the New Year for more info.
