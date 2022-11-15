Ganjier 2023 Enrollment Open After Two Sold-Out Years
Graduate Success Leads to Growing Demand for Highly Respected Cannabis Sommelier Certification
[This] is the cannabis journey of a lifetime...the knowledge you acquire is advanced, the in-person trainings in Humboldt are incredible...the opportunities for advancing your career are limitless.”HUMBOLDT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After selling out each of the past two years, enrollment is now open for the 2023 Ganjier Cannabis Sommelier Certification Program. With interest at an all-time high, this groundbreaking educational program is returning to an application-based enrollment process to ensure that the most qualified candidates get their opportunity.
— Max Simon, Ganjier CEO
As featured on NBC’s The Today Show, Ganjier is a first-of-its-kind, rigorous, multi-tiered cannabis sommelier certification created and taught by the most respected names in cannabis.
“Analogous to the wine Sommelier, beer Cicerone or cigar Catador, the Ganjier is a trained and certified master of cannabis products, cannabis assessment, and cannabis service.” said Derek Gilman, Managing Director of Ganjier. “We are training people to understand cannabis products deeply, and become true leaders and advocates for quality within the modern cannabis industry.”
There are three distinct steps to becoming a Certified Ganjier: complete the 31-module online courses, attend the 2-day in-person cannabis assessment training at the spectacular new 243 acre campus in California’s Emerald Triangle, and pass the 3 final exams. All Ganjier students also get access to Ganjier’s proprietary mobile app (called The SAP app) for assessing the quality of cannabis flower and concentrates, and gaining access to the Ganjier assessment database.
Originally developed by 18 of the cannabis industry’s most respected and brilliant minds spanning six decades of cannabis experience, the Ganjier Certification is unlike any other cannabis education program in that students take a deep-dive into into the finer points, complexities, and nuances of cannabis history, science, botany, genetics, cultivation, processing, sale, and consumption.
During the live assessment training in Humboldt, students immerse themselves in the art, science and hands-on practice of cannabis assessment, developing a more discerning palate, utilizing Ganjier flavor, aroma and experience protocols, all while savoring Northern California’s finest flower. A hands on-farm tour with legendary cultivators, exploring the tenets of exemplary customer service, and engaging in role-play scenarios to best serve the customer’s needs, all round out the Ganjier in-person training.
“Becoming a Certified Ganjier is the cannabis journey of a lifetime, because the knowledge you acquire is advanced, the in-person trainings in Humboldt are absolutely incredible, the global community is remarkably passionate and supportive of one another, and the opportunities for advancing your career are limitless,” said Max Simon, Ganjier CEO.
The expansive growth of the program is evidenced by the number of students coming from all over the world (Colombia, Australia, Chile, Italy, Germany, Israel, France, Canada, Moldova, the Caribbean and more) and from all walks of life (culinary arts, executives, legal professionals, legacy cultivators, and more).
Whether taking on the role of CEO at a prominent cannabis testing lab, becoming the marketing VP of a major cannabis brand, or transitioning from wine sommelier to cannabis sales leader, Ganjier graduates are making a significant impact in all facets of the cannabis industry – including acting as expert judges in the prestigious Cowboy Cup Cannabis Championship competition in Oklahoma.
Ganjier is, once again, offering a limited number of tuition scholarships for the Full Certification Pathway. The scholarship will cover 50 percent of the tuition and is being offered to anyone who has been directly and negatively impacted by the “War on Drugs.”
Additionally, Ganjier will be offering flexible payment plan options for those who wish to spread the cost of the tuition over multiple payments.
The application process for the 2023 Ganjier Class is now open and runs through January, 2023. Full information and application materials are available on the Ganjier website.
About Ganjier
In the tradition of the wine sommelier, cigar aficionado, or master chocolatier, Ganjier is a first-of-its-kind, rigorous, multi-tiered cannabis sommelier certification created and taught by the most respected names in the field with the intent of producing an entirely new class of cannabis professional—the Ganjier.
