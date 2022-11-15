Allan Edwards Adopts The Use Of Ultrasonic Testing Technology

Allan Edwards Is Raising The Pipeline Repair Industry Standards

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allan Edwards recently implemented Ultrasonic Testing (UT) technology into its inspection process, elevating the pipeline repair industry standard. The custom, first-of-its-kind, fully automated UT plate scanning system will allow flaws that are not observable through visual quality inspections alone to be detected. This system will provide assurance to pipeline operators that the steel repair sleeves that reinforce their pipelines are manufactured from the highest quality steel material. Allan Edwards, which specializes in pipeline repair and construction products, hopes to influence the wider industry to enact stricter regulations surrounding the manufacturing standards of repair products.

UT is a form of non-destructive evaluation (NDE) that uses high-frequency sound waves to detect potential flaws and laminations, both on the surface and within the body of steel material, for material quality evaluation. Allan Edwards has adopted a highly precise form of UT known as Phased Array UT (PAUT) technology. This inspection method is even more accurate at finding flaws in manufactured materials than Conventional UT. The ultrasonic beam assembly in the Allan Edwards Phased Array probe uses sixty-four individual beams rather than a single beam as with Conventional UT, making the probability of flaw detection ten times more accurate.

"Allan Edwards is pushing for widespread standardization of repair regulations," said Josh Wilson, technical sales manager. "The implementation of Ultrasonic Testing technology allows for flaws to be accurately detected and enables us to provide quality repair products."

A surge in the number of regulations for quality control, safety, and reliable performance of machines has spurred the adoption of non-destructive testing equipment across multiple industries. Pipeline operators already comply with comprehensive federal and state regulations to ensure the safe operation of pipeline infrastructure. Integrity Management (IM) programs for pipelines are required by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) and are designed to provide heightened attention to pipelines that pass through high-consequence areas. These regulations, at the minimum standard, require operators to develop their own IM programs that consider various risks and features of their assets. However, significant variation between IM programs across companies demonstrates the fact that the pipeline repair sector is far from standardized.

Allan Edwards plans to utilize the UT plate scanning machine on all incoming steel material, becoming the first repair sleeve provider to do so. With no uniform standard of testing requirements for steel repair sleeves that go on to repair and reinforce in-service pipelines, the company hopes to lead the charge and elevate the industry standards for a more transparent, validated repair material.

The defense and nuclear power industries have played a significant role in the emergence of NDE. Many other industries have already adopted this technology due to its ability to detect lamentations not visible to the human eye. While manufacturing flaws will never be entirely eliminated, NDE focuses on avoiding the formation of flaws, “you cannot ‘inspect in’ quality; you must build it in.” Allan Edwards is following suit by integrating this technology into its manufacturing process for steel repair sleeves.

Allan Edwards, Inc. began serving the oil and gas industry in 1947 and now proudly supplies almost every major pipeline company in North America. As a family-owned and operated business in its fourth generation, Allan Edwards remains committed to elevating the oil and gas industry, steering advancements in pipeline performance to sustain and safeguard the vital resources that communities depend on to thrive.

