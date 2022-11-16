Plnar Announces End to End Integration with CoreLogic - Including Sketches
Our relationship with Plnar is exciting and it is just the beginning of an ongoing agreement to drive the insurance industry forward.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, an AI software provider for the property insurance and home improvement verticals, today announced the latest version of the Plnar integration within the CoreLogic® platform that eliminates the need for manual sketching of property losses.
— Scott Severe, SVP, CoreLogic Alliances and Industry Relations
Plnar, a member of the CoreLogic Digital Hub Alliance, has been working with CoreLogic to hone the integration and increase efficiency around the claims process. Plnar is incredibly simple to use! Just take pictures with your smart phone, and our AI does the rest. Better still, now there's no need to manually trace Plnar projects over CoreLogic sketches. In Plnar’s latest version of the integration, we have worked with CoreLogic to ensure Plnar assets – including 3D models and 2D room schematics – are automatically imported into the system. Manual sketching is a mundane and time-consuming task. Plnar gets it, and in this version, we can give that time back to the estimator.
Structures and elevation level floorplans are on our future agenda, and we continue to work with CoreLogic to complete this process - keep your eyes on Plnar news for that announcement.
If you are a carrier that is concerned about changing your process - no worries. If you are new to Plnar, you will notice little change to your current process flow – and if you currently use Plnar with CoreLogic, the only difference you will see is that you no longer must take the extra step to trace over plans. What’s more, claims that are initiated outside of the CoreLogic environment can be synched to a CoreLogic project. Just create the claim as you normally would in Claims Connect, choose Plnar data and voila, you will have all assets automatically imported into the system. Lastly, this latest iteration allows for expanded workflows, allowing you to send Plnar projects to either a field pro or the policyholder without any added steps.
“CoreLogic continues to focus on creating strong strategic alliances to consistently improve our platform, facilitate ease of use and create efficiencies for increased claims processing capacity. Our relationship with Plnar is exciting and it is just the beginning of an ongoing agreement to drive the insurance industry forward.” said Scott Severe, Senior Vice President, Alliances and Industry Relations.
“If you are leveraging CoreLogic, it is the perfect time to get started with Virtual Claims. Now, there is no longer a need to manually sketch or trace over 2D plans within CoreLogic. 2D/3D sketches are automatically diagrammed for you within your CoreLogic Plnar assignments!” said Andy Greff, CEO Plnar.
About CoreLogic
CoreLogic is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company’s combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources include over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance, and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.
About Plnar
Plnar is an InsurTech software provider transforming the insurance claims process by enabling contactless inspections for interior property claims for significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle times and lower costs. Plnar’s patented technology platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate fully realized 2D and 3D models of interior spaces from digital photos and streamline the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. You can learn more about us by visiting plnar.ai
