San Mateo Hair Salon Offers Lash Lamination Services

SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L Salon and Color Group, a full-service salon in San Mateo, California, is excited to announce that they will be offering lash lifts, also known as lash lamination or a lash perm. This service will provide clients with semi-permanent results that enhance the look of their natural lashes.

Lash lamination is a chemical treatment that lifts and curls the lashes to create a longer, more eye-opening look. This treatment is a less damaging alternative to eyelash extensions and is perfect for those who are looking for a way to enhance their appearance without having to commit to a long-term beauty routine. If you're interested in learning more about this new service, we encourage you to contact the salon at www.lsalon.com/lash-lifts

About the San Mateo Hair Salon
L Salon and Color Group is a full-service salon based in San Mateo, California. It is widely considered a leader in the industry, servicing over 125 clients daily. This includes professional men, women, and the Bay Area's social elite. The salon has been recognized as one of California's finest hair-cutting and color authorities.

To see their latest work, visit their Instagram handle @lsalonandcolorgroup

