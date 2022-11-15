The Health eCooks recipe website features healthy Thanksgiving recipes—and so much more
Looking for healthy Thanksgiving recipes? The Health eCooks website features heart-healthy, gluten-free and healthy, kid-friendly holiday favorites.
Health eCooks aims to share healthy recipes everyone can enjoy every day, as well as when celebrating big events and holidays”WASHINGTON CROSSING, PA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health eCooks, the newest recipe website from health publisher Baldwin Publishing, Inc., is an easy-to-use site for cooks everywhere who want their families and guests to eat better. The website currently features healthy Thanksgiving recipes that are sure to be gobbled up for the holidays.
— Baldwin Publishing CEO Toni Donina
In November, Health eCooks rolled out dozens of delicious, heart-healthy Thanksgiving side dishes that are low in sodium and fat for holiday guests managing cholesterol or blood pressure. There are also gluten-free Thanksgiving recipes, including grain-free stuffing and no-crust desserts, for those looking to limit or avoid gluten. The many kid-friendly recipes on the site help parents make healthy foods for the holiday that the youngest guests at the table will also love.
In addition to holiday recipes, the Health eCooks website is loaded with thousands of good-for-you recipes for quick weeknight meals, breakfasts and snacks. It features traditional American favorites, such as cheesy nachos, juicy burgers, and cookies… there’s lots of yummy cookie recipes. Recipes use easy-to-find ingredients and feature mouthwatering photos and cooking videos with easy-to-follow tips.
“Health eCooks aims to share healthy recipes everyone can enjoy every day, as well as when celebrating big events and holidays,” explains Baldwin Publishing CEO Toni Donina. “People often want to lighten up holiday favorites but don’t know how it will affect the taste so they’re hesitant to try. We take the guesswork out of making traditional recipes healthier without sacrificing flavor or texture—and we put those recipes front and center on the site so people can easily find them.”
All recipes are created in the Health eCooks Test Kitchen by a professional team of recipe developers who work alongside restaurant chefs and registered dietitians. Recipes use wholesome ingredients and include nutrition and serving size information that meet U.S dietary guidelines for healthy eating. The name of the dietitian certifying each recipe appears prominently with the recipe.
Baldwin Takes Health Seriously
Baldwin Publishing is a seasoned health and recipe development company. For nearly 30 years, the health content publisher and syndicator has produced healthy recipes for some of the biggest names in the healthcare industry. Hospitals, health plans, pharmaceutical companies and wellness programs use Baldwin’s healthy recipes on their websites, social media platforms, newsletters and magazines.
Every recipe is carefully reviewed by licensed health professionals to ensure it meets U.S. medical dietary guidelines so health insurers and hospitals across the country can confidently share the recipes with patients, employees and communities. Health eCooks recipes have graced the pages of nearly 1,000 respected medical websites and social media pages. Additionally, more than half a million cookbooks published by Baldwin have been distributed by prominent healthcare organizations.
About Health eCooks – Health eCooks is a website featuring recipes certified by registered dietitians to align with healthy diets. In addition to being good-for-you, Health eCooks recipes are developed and tested by professional chefs to ensure they deliver on taste. Recipes are continually added to the site and are regularly curated to make it easy to find seasonal favorites and popular culinary delights. New visitors to the website at https://healthecooks.com/ can download a free digital cookbook.
About Baldwin Publishing, Inc. – Baldwin Publishing, Inc. has been developing trusted health content, including healthy recipes, for prominent organizations within the healthcare industry for nearly 30 years. The company creates recipes, cooking videos and nutrition content, as well as articles, videos and graphics focused on keeping people healthy at all stages of life. For more information about Baldwin Publishing, visit https://www.baldwinpublishing.com/.
