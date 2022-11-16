Face the 2023 Industry Headwinds with Growth Strategies that Work
Webinar Dec 7: Healthcare Leaders Share Lessons for Shifting from Survival to Strategic Growth
Our rapid impact strategic growth solutions deliver the data, structure and resources to find hidden capacity, eliminate barriers to access, mitigate leakage and generate strategic volume.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the face of sobering financial and further predictions for 2023, healthcare leaders know that strategic growth is mission critical to their organizations and communities. Many are searching for ways to reignite the forces that enabled them to “successfully build the bridge while crossing it” during the pandemic response.
— Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
On December 7th at 11:00 Central, join four senior health system executives for a gloves-off discussion of how the alarming and amazing leadership lessons of 2022 park solutions for rapid growth of strategic business lines in 2023.
- Devon Hyde, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lake Charles Memorial Health System
- Frank Sawyer, Senior VP Operations, Trinity Health Oakland Hospital
- William Mahoney, FACHE, President & Chief Executive Officer, Cox Medical Center - Branson
- Chris Klay, FACHE, President & Chief Executive Officer, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
The webinar will focus on leadership practices and growth strategies that every healthcare executive should have on their list for 2023. Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies, will guide the discussion of practical solutions for approaching 2023 with greater focus and optimism than ever.
The panelists will share examples of why senior leaders should:
* Stop “admiring” the problems and start executing solutions
* Take their hands off the wheel (but keep an eye on the horizon)
* Be the agent of change, rather than the victim
* Adapt to the workforce reality of “skating short-handed”
At the conclusion, attendees will walk through a “strategic growth readiness” model to assess the opportunity to shift their mindset from cutting to growing.
“Every organization can unlock latent capacity and rapidly generate near-term strategic growth opportunities,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies. “Our rapid impact strategic growth solutions deliver the data, structure and resources to find hidden capacity, eliminate barriers to access, mitigate leakage and generate strategic volume.”
The solution starts with a Strategic Growth Readiness Assessment, including data analysis, stakeholder surveys and interviews that engage key physician, leadership, clinical and operational stakeholders. Tiller-Hewitt then delivers quantitative and qualitative insights and solutions related to:
- Access, Capacity and Throughput
- Transition of Care Process
- Referral Data and Utilization
- Care Consolidation / Outmigration
- Referral Process and Workflow
- Geographic Footprint
- Marketing / Referral Tools
- Physician Liaison Program / Team Competencies
Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies is recognized nationwide for 21 years of experience delivering rapid impact strategic growth and measurable results for hundreds of organizations nationwide. Through the Year of the Leader series of webinars, podcasts and workshops the healthcare industry has access to insights and experience shared by leaders of healthcare organizations on a full spectrum of leadership topics:
LEADERSHIP WEBINAR SERIES
Accepting registration:
- Top Alarming and Amazing Leadership Lessons - December 7th - 11 a.m. - 12:30 central
Replays available:
- Physician Retention Strategies that Work
- Tackle Your Top 2022 Leadership Challenges
- The Reason Your Growth Strategies Fail
- BURNOUT - Rescue Your Physicians and Yourself
LEADERSHIP LENS PODCAST SERIES
This on-demand series delivers C-level insights in a lively, casual podcast format. Each 20-to-30 minute podcast features an experienced leader engaging in a candid conversation with Tammy Tiller-Hewitt about the good, the bad and awesome lessons learned while leading organizations. Topics are available on–demand with new podcasts added monthly:
Leadership: Removing the Guess Work
Leading with Transparency: Embracing Crucial Conversations
Leading with Intention: Game-Changing Leadership Ideas
Leading in All Seasons: The Mind-Numbing Pace of Transformation
Leading Physician Networks: Building Physician Groups that are Strategic Assets
Leading Under Fire: The Surprising Leadership Secret
Leading a Multi-Site Ambulatory Organization: Leadership Lessons Learned Early
Leading Growth in a Niche Delivery System: The Future of Women and Medicine
Leading "Smart" Growth: Looking at the Now, Near and Far
Leading Today’s Physicians: The Truth - The Whole Truth
Influential Leadership: Game-Changing Research to Unlock Performance Excellence
Leading with an Abundance Mentality
Leadership: Watch & Listen
Featured executives include the following seasoned leaders, with more to be added through the year:
Amy Ballance, Director, Former Vice President, Business Development and Strategy HSHS Illinois Division
Charles Callahan, PhD, FACHE, President of Memorial Health Hospital Group and President and CEO of Springfield Memorial Hospital
Christina Carney, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer of Shawnee Health Service
Jim Carter, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Archbold Medical Center
Chris Klay, President and CEO HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital
Darcy Craven, President and Chief Executive Officer of Archbold Medical Center
The late Mike Finley, MD, Chief Medical Officer, System Medical Director and Designated Institutional Official of CHRISTUS Health
Michael Frisina, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of The Frisina Group and The Center for Influential Leadership
Kim Grant, Pediatric Growth Strategist and Onboarding Specialist of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
Devon Hyde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lake Charles Memorial Health System
Karen Kleinman, Practice Director and Family Integration Coordinator, Memorial Medical Group
Diane Maas, Chief Strategy and Digital Growth Officer of Beacon Health System
William Mahoney, President of Cox Medical Center Branson and Senior Vice President of Community Hospital Group
Cameron McGregor, MSN, RN, FACHE, Chief Growth Officer of Ms.Medicine
David Miller, FACHE, Founding Partner of HSG Advisors
Michelle Mudge-Riley, DO, MHA, GCDF, Onboarding Physician Coach/Mentor of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
Frank Sawyer, Senior Vice President, Operations of Trinity Health - St. Joseph Oakland
Steen Trawick, MD, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Medical Officer of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier
Thomas Tiller II, Chief Operating Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies:
For 21 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. Tiller-Hewitt designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, population health and provider organizations nationwide.
Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture. Together we build and execute strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People.
