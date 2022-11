Face the 2023 Industry Headwinds with Growth Strategies that Work

Webinar Dec 7: Healthcare Leaders Share Lessons for Shifting from Survival to Strategic Growth

Our rapid impact strategic growth solutions deliver the data, structure and resources to find hidden capacity, eliminate barriers to access, mitigate leakage and generate strategic volume.” — Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the face of sobering financial and further predictions for 2023, healthcare leaders know that strategic growth is mission critical to their organizations and communities. Many are searching for ways to reignite the forces that enabled them to “successfully build the bridge while crossing it” during the pandemic response.On December 7th at 11:00 Central, join four senior health system executives for a gloves-off discussion of how the alarming and amazing leadership lessons of 2022 park solutions for rapid growth of strategic business lines in 2023.- Devon Hyde, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lake Charles Memorial Health System- Frank Sawyer, Senior VP Operations, Trinity Health Oakland Hospital- William Mahoney, FACHE, President & Chief Executive Officer, Cox Medical Center - Branson- Chris Klay, FACHE, President & Chief Executive Officer, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital The webinar will focus on leadership practices and growth strategies that every healthcare executive should have on their list for 2023. Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies, will guide the discussion of practical solutions for approaching 2023 with greater focus and optimism than ever.The panelists will share examples of why senior leaders should:* Stop “admiring” the problems and start executing solutions* Take their hands off the wheel (but keep an eye on the horizon)* Be the agent of change, rather than the victim* Adapt to the workforce reality of “skating short-handed”At the conclusion, attendees will walk through a “strategic growth readiness” model to assess the opportunity to shift their mindset from cutting to growing.“Every organization can unlock latent capacity and rapidly generate near-term strategic growth opportunities,” said Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, CEO of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies. “Our rapid impact strategic growth solutions deliver the data, structure and resources to find hidden capacity, eliminate barriers to access, mitigate leakage and generate strategic volume.”The solution starts with a Strategic Growth Readiness Assessment, including data analysis, stakeholder surveys and interviews that engage key physician, leadership, clinical and operational stakeholders. Tiller-Hewitt then delivers quantitative and qualitative insights and solutions related to:- Access, Capacity and Throughput- Transition of Care Process- Referral Data and Utilization- Care Consolidation / Outmigration- Referral Process and Workflow- Geographic Footprint- Marketing / Referral Tools- Physician Liaison Program / Team CompetenciesTiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies is recognized nationwide for 21 years of experience delivering rapid impact strategic growth and measurable results for hundreds of organizations nationwide. Through the Year of the Leader series of webinars, podcasts and workshops the healthcare industry has access to insights and experience shared by leaders of healthcare organizations on a full spectrum of leadership topics:Accepting registration:- Top Alarming and Amazing Leadership Lessons - December 7th - 11 a.m. - 12:30 centralReplays available:- Physician Retention Strategies that Work- Tackle Your Top 2022 Leadership Challenges- The Reason Your Growth Strategies Fail- BURNOUT - Rescue Your Physicians and YourselfThis on-demand series delivers C-level insights in a lively, casual podcast format. Each 20-to-30 minute podcast features an experienced leader engaging in a candid conversation with Tammy Tiller-Hewitt about the good, the bad and awesome lessons learned while leading organizations. Topics are available on–demand with new podcasts added monthly:Leadership: Removing the Guess WorkLeading with Transparency: Embracing Crucial ConversationsLeading with Intention: Game-Changing Leadership IdeasLeading in All Seasons: The Mind-Numbing Pace of TransformationLeading Physician Networks: Building Physician Groups that are Strategic AssetsLeading Under Fire: The Surprising Leadership SecretLeading a Multi-Site Ambulatory Organization: Leadership Lessons Learned EarlyLeading Growth in a Niche Delivery System: The Future of Women and MedicineLeading "Smart" Growth: Looking at the Now, Near and FarLeading Today’s Physicians: The Truth - The Whole TruthInfluential Leadership: Game-Changing Research to Unlock Performance ExcellenceLeading with an Abundance MentalityLeadership: Watch & ListenFeatured executives include the following seasoned leaders, with more to be added through the year:Amy Ballance, Director, Former Vice President, Business Development and Strategy HSHS Illinois DivisionCharles Callahan, PhD, FACHE, President of Memorial Health Hospital Group and President and CEO of Springfield Memorial HospitalChristina Carney, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer of Shawnee Health ServiceJim Carter, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Archbold Medical CenterChris Klay, President and CEO HSHS St. Elizabeth’s HospitalDarcy Craven, President and Chief Executive Officer of Archbold Medical CenterThe late Mike Finley, MD, Chief Medical Officer, System Medical Director and Designated Institutional Official of CHRISTUS HealthMichael Frisina, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of The Frisina Group and The Center for Influential LeadershipKim Grant, Pediatric Growth Strategist and Onboarding Specialist of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare StrategiesDevon Hyde, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lake Charles Memorial Health SystemKaren Kleinman, Practice Director and Family Integration Coordinator, Memorial Medical GroupDiane Maas, Chief Strategy and Digital Growth Officer of Beacon Health SystemWilliam Mahoney, President of Cox Medical Center Branson and Senior Vice President of Community Hospital GroupCameron McGregor, MSN, RN, FACHE, Chief Growth Officer of Ms.MedicineDavid Miller, FACHE, Founding Partner of HSG AdvisorsMichelle Mudge-Riley, DO, MHA, GCDF, Onboarding Physician Coach/Mentor of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare StrategiesFrank Sawyer, Senior Vice President, Operations of Trinity Health - St. Joseph OaklandSteen Trawick, MD, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Medical Officer of CHRISTUS Shreveport-BossierThomas Tiller II, Chief Operating Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare StrategiesTammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare StrategiesAbout Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies:For 21 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. Tiller-Hewitt designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, population health and provider organizations nationwide.Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture. Together we build and execute strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People.