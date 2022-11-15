Alliant Biotech Approved as Authorized Project N95 Vendor
Alliant Biotech has been added as a provider for Project N95, a national not-for-profit working to protect people during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliant Biotech is pleased to announce that after a long vetting process, it has been approved as an authorized N95 respirator provider for Project N95, a national not-for-profit organization working to protect people during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Formed to counter a national shortage of genuine N95 masks, Project N95 vets and tests all respiratory protection and health products it sells on its online shop. Google, recognizing the effectiveness of Project N95’s vetting process, and the rising quantities of fake masks, ceased online advertising of any N95 respirators without Project N95 validation.
Gaining validation has been no small feat. After months of providing documentation and our masks going through extensive screening, the NIOSH-approved, Strapless N95 mask offered by Alliant Biotech is now available on the Project N95 website. This means that our unique strapless N95 NIOSH-approved mask has passed all quality and regulatory standards. Additionally, to be featured on the Project N95 website.
The Strapless N95 mask, designed by Global Safety First, manufactured by Avery Dennison, and distributed by Alliant Biotech is available for purchase on our Alliant Biotech Website, Amazon, and now on Project N95.com. Quantities greater than 10,000 are available by contacting Alliant Biotech.
