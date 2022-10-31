Alliant Biotech Donates Adaptive Eating Robot & Strapless N95 Masks to IKUS Life Enrichment Disability Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliant Biotech had the privilege and honor of donating & presenting Obi, an adaptive eating device, to IKUS Life Enrichment Services, at an overnight respite weekend at Indian Trails Camp (ITC). Chris Homa, a member of the marketing team at Alliant, learned about IKUS through Grand Valley State as a student. He has felt connected to IKUS since he learned about its mission during his college days. At Alliant, Chris also worked with the Obi robot, and when he had the opportunity, recommended the donation of Obi to IKUS. Eager to support, Alliant sent Chris to IKUS to deliver Obi as well as a donation of Strapless N95 NIOSH-approved masks that could be utilized for staff and clients. Some of the IKUS Clients are immune-compromised and can be at a higher risk for infection due to some of their disabilities, the N95 Strapless Mask offers a more comfortable mask solution for campers and staff.
The Alliant staff were excited to learn that IKUS provides incredible services including overnight respites to individuals with disabilities throughout the year. Forty-six percent or 1.7 seven million individuals with disabilities in the US are not able to leave their homes due to their disabilities according to the US Bureau of Transportation. The Respite Program at ITC allows campers of all ages and with varying levels of physical and cognitive disabilities the opportunity to go to camp and receive the incredible IKUS staff assistance, which is not often available to the disabled outside of their homes. The IKUS staff is compassionate and committed to helping their clients take part in fun, new experiences while learning valuable life skills. For some of IKUS’s clients, eating by themselves is a new life skill.
The Alliant team was pleased to present and train the IKUS staff and a willing camper on the benefits of Obi. Obi is a tabletop robot designed to assist those with upper extremity strength and/or mobility limitations, who cannot feed themselves. ‘We hope that with this donation, IKUS participants will find renewed independence that comes from being able to navigate mealtime on their own,’ said Chris Homa. Obi has found a new home and will continue to assist some of IKUS’s Clients in gaining the ability to eat on their own.
Alliant is honored to support this incredible organization. IKUS is always looking for community support. To volunteer or donate, contact IKUS Life Enrichment Service at www.ikuslife.org.
Alliant Biotech, a subsidiary of Alliant, serves as an incubator of new biotechnology products that support personalized, precision medicine. Alliant is a SDVOSB registered group of companies that help people live better by manufacturing and distributing innovative medical devices to veteran and private hospitals.
Connect with Alliant Biotech at www.alliantbiotech.com or on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Cara Oorbeck
