Rahul Siddharth COO- Verificient webinar: Why Community Colleges are Switching to Proctortrack for Exam Integrity Nov 17

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proctortrack’s COO Rahul Siddharth will host an engaging WEBINAR: ‘Why Community Colleges are Switching to Proctortrack for Exam Integrity’. The agenda will include how students cheat on exams, industry technologies, case studies, research and development, and types of proctoring. The event is scheduled on Thursday, November 17 at 12pm EST.WEBINAR:Why Community Colleges are Switching to Proctortrack for Exam Integritywith Rahul Siddharth, COO of ProctortrackThursday, November 17 at 12pm ESTProctortrack leverages advanced ID verification, Browser Lock, Live and Automated Proctoring, Do-It-Yourself Live Proctoring and now introducing new ProctorTA: In-Classroom Browser Lock for BYOD (Bring your own Devices) exams to deliver safe, and secure trusted exam integrity.“In the next 10 years, community colleges are a critical part in the democratization of education and are vital for new incoming workforces to remain competitive in the global economy. Proctortrack offers Community Colleges a unique product suite that balances test integrity requirements with budget/resourcing requirements, while maintaining 99% accuracy reports. It’s a win for all.” says Rahul Siddharth, COO of Proctortrack.About ProctortrackProctortrack offers the world’s most comprehensive live, automated, do-it-yourself and in-classroom proctoring solutions to deliver quality and price leadership at scale. Proctortrack has been delivering secured sessions in over 130 countries since 2013. K12 schools, higher ed, certification programs, licensing courses and LMSs use its highly customizable products to achieve the highest level of exam integrity available.Proctortrack provides six unique levels of proctoring:1. ProctorLock - Robust Browser Lock2. ProctorAuto - Automated Proctoring with AI3. ProctortrackQA - Automated Proctoring with AI and Human QA Review4. ProctorLive - Live Proctoring with AI (Standard + Premium)5. ProctorDIY - Do-It-Yourself Live Proctoring Solutions 6. ProctorTA - On-Campus In-Classroom ProctoringVisit www.proctortrack.com ContactRahul Siddharthrahul@proctortrack.comVerificient Technologies, Inc.1250 Broadway 36th FloorNew York, NY 10001212-285-3111