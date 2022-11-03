Rahul Siddharth COO Proctortrack | Verificient presents Sakai webinar: Why Switching to Proctortrack Matters Nov 8
The webinar’s agenda will include how students cheat on exams, industry technologies, case studies, research & development, and types of proctoring.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proctortrack’s COO Rahul Siddharth will host an engaging webinar ‘Why Switching to Proctortrack Matters for Sakai’. The agenda will include how students cheat on exams, industry technologies, case studies, research & development, and types of proctoring. The event is scheduled on Tuesday, November 8, at 12 pm EST.
Proctortrack is a leading proctoring solution provider delivering secured sessions in over 130 countries since 2013. Higher education institutions, K12 and LMSs use its highly customizable products to achieve the highest exam integrity.
Proctortrack leverages advanced ID verification, Browser Lock, Live and Automated Proctoring, Do-It-Yourself and In-classroom solutions to protect the integrity of online Sakai Courses.
Webinar: Why Switching to Proctortrack Matters for Sakai
with Rahul Siddharth, COO of Proctortrack
Tuesday, November 8 at 12 pm EST
“Sakai is a great learning management system for students and faculty, and our Proctortrack integration can be completed in a matter of days.. We operate with a privacy-first student-first approach and diligent care when handling student data and information. Proctortrack is equipped to detect over 500 virtual machines and stealth apps alongside a wide range of pre-defined exam violations. ” says Rahul Siddharth, COO Proctortrack.
About Proctortrack
Proctortrack offers the world’s most comprehensive live, automated and in-classroom proctoring solutions to deliver quality and price leadership at scale. Proctortrack provides six unique levels of proctoring:
1. ProctorLock - Robust Browser Lock
2. ProctorAuto - Automated Proctoring with AI
3. Proctortrack - Automated Proctoring with AI and Human QA Review
4. ProctorLive - Live Proctoring with AI (Standard + Premium)
5. ProctorDIY - Do-It-Yourself Live Proctoring Solutions
6. ProctorTA - On-Campus In-Classroom Proctoring
