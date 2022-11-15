Submit Release
Proactive MD sets sights on healthcare innovation in Indiana at first annual client summit

John Collier, founder and CEO of Proactive MD, at first annual Proactive MD Client Summit

Sponsors of Proactive MD Client Summit

Proactive MD team

Providers, brokers and partners gather to explore leading industry trends and care solutions

Our clients and partners in Indiana have helped us to grow our mission across the country and we promise to continue to strive for excellence in all that we do. ”
— John Collier, founder and CEO of Proactive MD
CARMEL, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week, Advanced Primary Care provider Proactive MD gathered with 60 clients and partners for its first annual client summit focused on elevating care in Indiana through innovative, transformative solutions in the healthcare industry. Proactive MD created the event to bring clients and partners together to foster relationships, showcase industry knowledge, and explore inventive trends across the healthcare spectrum.

Proactive MD, who serves over 35,000 lives in Indiana, reinforced its commitment to providing high-quality care while driving down costs for the state of Indiana, which ranks among the highest cost of healthcare in the country.

“We are thrilled to host our first annual client summit,” said Proactive MD founder and CEO John Collier. “The summit gives us the invaluable opportunity to cultivate relationships within our communities to garner a healthier tomorrow. Our clients and partners in Indiana have helped us to grow our mission across the country and we promise to continue to strive for excellence in all that we do.”

The summit featured a variety speakers and presentations from Proactive MD leadership and network partners, including Brown & Brown, A-S Medication Solutions, Edison Health, Hendricks Regional Health, and TridentCare, all with the shared commitment of improving healthcare in Indiana.

Summit co-sponsor Brown & Brown, the nation’s fifth largest insurance brokerage and a long-term partner of Proactive MD, applauded Proactive MD for its high-quality care and commitment to patients.

“Proactive MD is more than just a health care provider,” said Richard Sutton, senior vice president of Brown & Brown. “We share critical core values, beginning with foundational principle that the client comes first, and can always count on them to deliver exceptional service, efforts, and outcomes for our team and mutual clients.”

Topics covered throughout the day included a Proactive MD cost-savings case study highlighting best practice of chronic care management, primary care trends, direct contracting, and a keynote speech from co-founder and executive director of RemedyLIVE, Clinton Faupel, who addressed one of Indiana’s most significant growing health issues, mental health.

“Mental wellness has become a heightened issue across the nation and especially in Indiana, where cost of care is outpacing quality,” said Faupel. “Stats show that the average delay between mental health symptom onset and treatment is 11 years, when primary care providers like Proactive MD can screen for early signs of mental illness, it can make all the difference in guiding patients toward a path to optimal mental health.”

About Proactive MD
Patients and employers benefit from Proactive MD’s total health care and population health management solution, which offers Advanced Primary Care Health Centers at member companies. By elevating the standard of primary care and going above and beyond the typical boundaries of health care, Proactive MD meets each employee’s unique care needs. Proactive MD’s model is built on the foundation of strong physician-patient relationships and dedicated Patient Advocates, empowered by advanced population health insights, to personally guide and advise employees through the full care continuum. Today, Proactive MD is headquartered in Simpsonville, SC and operates in 17 states with more than 70 Health Centers across the U.S. For more information, please contact us at info@ proactive.md or visit https://www.proactive.md.

Mary Catherine Beecy
Hughes Agency
+1 864-271-0718
marycb@hughes-agency.com

