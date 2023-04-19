Proactive MD Partners with Planned Administrators, Inc. to Launch New Direct Primary Care Plan Design for Employers

Proactive Total Care pairs Proactive MD’s world-class direct primary care offering with PAI’s expertise in self-funded plans
At Proactive MD, we promise to always fight for our patients' greatest good. Proactive Total Care is an innovative plan designed to do just that - keeping patients at the heart of everything we do.”
— John Collier, Founder and CEO, Proactive MD
SIMPSONVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Primary Care provider Proactive MD has partnered with Planned Administrators, Inc. (PAI), a third-party administrator on behalf of BlueCross® BlueShield® of South Carolina, to launch Proactive Total Care – a new type of Direct Primary Care health plan designed to optimize employee population health and reduce total cost of care.
Headquartered in the Upstate with 11 Health Centers throughout South Carolina, Proactive MD is the home of innovative primary care and is passionate about helping people live healthier lives, partnering with employers, and driving down healthcare costs. Through the Proactive Total Care health plan, members will experience the Proactive MD difference that focuses on more quality time with providers, constant communication, and robust care coordination.
With the Proactive Total Care health plan, members have access to Proactive MD’s South Carolina network of Direct Primary Care Health Centers and OptumRx® pharmacy benefits, South Carolina’s preferred provider network.
“We’re thrilled to partner with PAI to bring employers an even greater opportunity to optimize employee health while reducing costs,” said John Collier, founder and CEO of Proactive MD. “At Proactive MD, we promise to always fight for our patients' greatest good, and Proactive Total Care is an innovative plan designed to do just that, keeping patients at the heart of everything we do. We look forward to offering employers high-quality care, integrated solutions, and an expanded network of best-in-class providers alongside PAI. Proactive Total Care signals a bright future for healthcare in our great state and beyond.”
As the exclusive primary care partner of the Proactive Total Care health plan, Proactive MD will provide comprehensive primary care services to all plan members including annual wellness visits, preventive care, onsite medication dispensing and refills, laboratory services, same-day sick appointments, minor in-office procedures, and much more.
About Proactive MD
Patients and employers benefit from Proactive MD’s total healthcare and population health management solution, which offers Advanced Primary Care Health Centers at member companies. By elevating the standard of primary care and going above and beyond the typical boundaries of healthcare, Proactive MD meets each employee’s unique care needs. Proactive MD’s model is built on the foundation of strong physician-patient relationships and dedicated Patient Advocates, empowered by advanced population health insights, to personally guide and advise employees through the full care continuum. Today, Proactive MD is headquartered in Simpsonville, SC and operates in 17 states with more than 70 Health Centers across the U.S. For more information, please contact us at info@ proactive.md or visit https://www.proactive.md.
About Planned Administrators, Inc.
PAI is a nationally licensed TPA, delivering flexible solutions across group health plans, ancillary products, and P&C programs, and offering innovative approaches to support client partners. We currently provide administrative services for both traditional self-funded accounts, as well as providing back-room administrative solutions for regional and national carriers.
Holly McKissick
Hughes Agency for Proactive MD
+1 864-271-0718
hollym@hughes-agency.com
