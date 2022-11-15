Headwall partners with Public Safety experts and advances to Phase 3 in the NIST CommanDING Tech Challenge

Headwall Headwall 3D Visualization Headwall Dashboard

Headwall enables remote command and control capabilities for incident responders

BELTSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Headwall is pleased to announce that our technology has been selected to advance to Phase 3 of the NIST CommanDING Tech Challenge. The Headwall Team will travel to Boulder, CO for the Phase 3 Lab Assessment where experts will test the solution’s capabilities during a simulated event.

"Headwall is excited to advance to Phase 3 and would like to thank the team of Public Safety experts, including Ron Siarnicki and Ken Rehbehn, who were willing to provide critical feedback. We took significant strides during Phases 1 and 2 to tailor the solution for first responders and we are excited about the current state of Headwall’s Virtual Command Center" said Geoff Bund, Headwall CEO.

About the NIST CommanDING Tech Challenge

Emergency situations are complicated, time-sensitive, and demanding events. An effective public safety response requires naming a commander, allocating resources, mapping the area of impact, tracking individuals and objects, identifying areas of concern, and more. Through the CommanDING Tech Challenge, PSCR is hoping to improve the quality and usability of incident command dashboards. The challenge is looking to improve existing dashboards and also provides an opportunity for new entries into the field. PSCR is looking for dashboards that improve public safety officials’ ability to respond to emergencies through effective user interfaces and user experiences, the ability to work with data input from sensors and video streams, and the ability to locate both stationary and mobile sensors in 3-D space.

About Headwall Inc.

Headwall is a software company that allows for a digital twin of a command center to be deployed in a virtual reality headset. Headwall empowers the people who respond to the world’s most urgent crises with the tools they need to work fast and effectively. Headwall places secure video feeds, data visualization, and real-world hardware control into an immersive environment. In situations that demand rapid decision making, Headwall delivers situational awareness at the point of need.

