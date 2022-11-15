ENDOSURE, INC. INTRODUCES FIRST NON-INVASIVE, HIGHLY ACCURATE, 30-MINUTE DIAGNOSTIC TEST FOR ENDOMETRIOSIS AT AAGL

The EndoSure Test is non-invasive, takes just 30 minutes to perform and the result is instantly available.

The EndoSure Test is the only non-invasive, objective & highly accurate 30-minute test that provides instant diagnosis for all stages of endometriosis.

Our test not only fills a gap, but addresses the vacuum in the diagnostic paradigm of this debilitating disease.” — Carlos Babini, CEO ENDOSURE, INC.

SPARKS GLENCOE, MARYLAND, USA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Endometriosis impacts a minimum of 10% of all women (World Health Organization) and is responsible for a high percentage of infertility and pelvic pain. Now, there is a powerful, readily available tool to screen for, and to diagnose endometriosis. The EndoSure Test is the only non-invasive, objective & highly accurate 30-minute test that provides instant diagnosis for all stages of endometriosis in a cost-effective manner.

During the test three sensors are placed on the lower abdomen of the patient, who then drinks a glass of water and reclines, while data is recorded by the Company’s TRICORDER-3L device to interpret and arrive at an instant positive or negative diagnosis.

Dr. Mark Noar, Co-Founder, and inventor states, “The moment I was able to validate the medical advancement that allowed discovery of the specific myoelectrical digital fingerprint unique to Endometriosis, I knew that it would be a game changer for women world-wide. The ease of use and relative low cost of the test means that physicians can now make a diagnosis at the earliest stage and thereby, increase treatment options and in turn, improve patient outcomes.”

Dr. Noar is scheduled to present a clinical study pertaining to this innovative technology at the AAGL scientific session on Friday, December 2, precisely at 2:47 pm.

Until now, Endometriosis has been quite challenging to diagnose efficiently because the lack of a non-invasive, highly accurate and instant test coupled with symptoms that are often confused with other diseases and, is a major reason why it takes an average of 8.6 years before women receive proper diagnosis. Diagnostic delay limits early treatment options which allow the disease to progress, prolonging pain, and suffering. Until now, the current gold standard for confirming the disease was invasive and expensive laparoscopic surgery.

Mr. Carlos Babini, Co-Founder and CEO of EndoSure commented, “Our test not only fills a gap, but addresses the vacuum in the diagnostic paradigm of this debilitating disease. Additionally, this compelling technology can be used as a screening tool as well as for post-treatment, diagnostic vigilance. Our focus is to roll out this cost-effective system to leading Fertility and Pelvic Pain Centers as well as GYN, Pediatric and Primary Care Specialists everywhere. First units are already in use in the USA, India, and Brazil.”

The EndoSure Test is non-invasive, takes just 30 minutes to perform and the result is instantly available.