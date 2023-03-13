ENDOSURE, Inc. appoints LAWMED as UK distributors for their revolutionary test to diagnose endometriosis in 30 minutes

The EndoSure Test is non-invasive, takes just 30 minutes to perform and the result is instantly available. Endometriosis effects over 10% of women globally. The EndoSure Test is now available.

SPARKS GLENCOE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EndoSure, Inc. appoints LawMed Limited as the exclusive distributor for the EndoSure Test in the United Kingdom. The EndoSure Test is a non-invasive, objective, and highly accurate 30-minute test for all stages of endometriosis, providing patients with instant results and post-treatment diagnostic.

Endometriosis affects over 10% of women globally and accounts for why 7 out of 10 women visit pelvic pain clinics. Endometriosis is also responsible for up to 50% of infertility. Globally, average wait time for women to be diagnosed is 8.6 years. Additionally, Endometriosis is a major burden to UK healthcare system in terms of direct costs as well as loss of productivity.

Until now, diagnosing endometriosis has been an invasive and lengthy process. The EndoSure Test is a significant medical advancement, providing a quick, non-invasive, and accurate diagnosis in a cost-effective manner. Early diagnosis allows for early treatment to minimise disease progression. The test can be efficiently conducted in 30 minutes during a physician's office visit.

Dr. Mark Noar, Co-Founder and inventor, expressed his enthusiasm for the test's potential success in the UK, stating, “The EndoSure Test is a game-changer for women worldwide. The system’s ease of use and reliability means that the EndoSure Test offers an unprecedented opportunity to decentralise diagnosis for this horrific and often painful disease by removing geographic as well as economic barriers to millions of women worldwide.”

The appointment of LawMed Limited as the UK distribution partner is expected to have a positive impact on healthcare costs as well as the medical community, reducing the long wait times that endometriosis patients experienced previously when seeking a solution to this painful disorder.

LawMed Limited, known for launching breakthrough medical technology that soon becomes the standard of care in the UK is well regarded by the leading medical institutions. The company’s Managing Director, Len Wilby, expressed his excitement about the new partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to be the UK's exclusive distributor for the EndoSure Test. This innovative tool offers a breakthrough opportunity for clinicians and their patients, and we are proud to play a role in bringing this important medical advancement to the UK market."

Carlos Babini, Co-Founder, and CEO of EndoSure, Inc., stated, "Our focus is to roll out this compelling resource to leading Fertility, Pelvic Pain and Endometriosis Centers as well as GYN, Pediatric, and Primary Care Specialists. Moreover, the EndoSure Test is an ideal screening tool for adolescent women allowing physicians to diagnose and treat this disease early on. UK is an important market for us. We are confident that our partnership with LawMed will lead to remarkable success for both companies and, most importantly, improved patient outcomes."

Both companies will attend and exhibit at the World Congress of Endometriosis (WCE 2023) scheduled for 3-6 May 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

LawMed Limited

Unit 1, Walton Lodge

Bridge Street

Walton On Thames

KT12 1BT

United Kingdom

E: enquiries@lawmed.co.uk

T: +44 (0)1932 260 838

About EndoSure, Inc.

EndoSure, Inc. is a diagnostic health care company based in Sparks Glencoe, Maryland, in the USA, built upon decades of research in gastrointestinal motility and electrogastrography. The company aims to establish the EndoSure Test as the gold standard for the diagnosis of all stages of endometriosis and improve all treatment options with objective follow-up monitoring, thereby improving women's health.

