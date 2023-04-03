EndoSure appoints Ferdinand Medical as the exclusive Nordic distributor for non-invasive endometriosis test

The EndoSure 30 minute test carried out at the Slagelse Hospital in Denmark The EndoSure Test is now available. Endometriosis effects over 10% of women globally.

Revolutionary EndoSure Test set to transform endometriosis diagnosis & treatment across Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Iceland.

The Nordic region is an important market for us. We are delighted with the Ferdinand Medical ApS partnership and expect outstanding success in our insatiable pursuit of improved patient outcomes.” — Carlos Babini, CEO ENDOSURE, INC.

SPARKS GLENCOE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ENDOSURE, Inc. appoints Ferdinand Medical ApS as the exclusive distributor for the EndoSure Test in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Iceland. The EndoSure Test is a non-invasive, 30-minute, objective and highly accurate test for any stage of endometriosis, providing patients with instant results.

Endometriosis, which affects over 10% of women worldwide, is the reason 7 out of 10 women visit pelvic pain clinics and accounts for up to 50% of infertility cases. On average, it takes 8.6 years for women to be diagnosed, placing a significant burden on healthcare systems in terms of direct costs and lost productivity. Traditional diagnostic methods have often been invasive and time-consuming. However, the EndoSure Test offers a substantial medical breakthrough by providing a rapid, non-invasive, accurate, and cost-effective diagnosis. Early diagnosis enables prompt treatment, helping to minimize disease progression. The test can be conveniently performed during a 30-minute physician's office visit.

The first two European patients were tested at Slagelse Hospital in Denmark by Dr. Helle Manfeld and Dr. Suher Othman, under the guidance of Dr. Mark NOAR, the inventor of EndoSure technology. Dr. NOAR demonstrated the test's accuracy in post-treatment monitoring on a patient who had previously undergone surgery for endometriosis, discovering undetected remnants of the condition. Additionally, he performed the non-invasive, 30-minute test on a patient who had been undiagnosed after seven ambulance visits to the emergency room. Dr. NOAR states, "The EndoSure Test's ease of use and reliability provide a remarkable opportunity to decentralize diagnosis for this often painful and debilitating disease, breaking down geographic and economic barriers for millions of women worldwide."

The appointment of Ferdinand Medical ApS as the distribution partner in Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Iceland is expected to have a positive impact on healthcare costs as well as the medical community, reducing the long wait times that endometriosis patients experienced in the past when seeking a solution to this painful disorder.

Ferdinand Medical has reputation for launching advanced medical technology that soon becomes the standard of care in the Nordic region, is well regarded by the leading medical clinics and institutions.

The company’s Owner and CEO, Kent FERDINAND, expressed his excitement about the new partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to be the exclusive distributor for the EndoSure Test. This innovative tool offers a breakthrough opportunity for clinicians and their patients, and we are proud to play a role in bringing this important medical advancement to the Nordic market."

Carlos BABINI, CEO of EndoSure, Inc., stated, "The EndoSure Test is an ideal screening tool for adolescent women allowing physicians to diagnose and treat this disease early on. The team at Ferdinand Medical plans to offer this compelling resource to leading Fertility, Pelvic Pain and Endometriosis Centers as well as astute Gynecologic, Pediatric, and Primary Care Specialists. The Nordic region is an important market for us. We are delighted with the Ferdinand Medical ApS partnership and expect outstanding success in our insatiable pursuit of improved patient outcomes."

Both companies will attend and exhibit at the World Congress of Endometriosis (WCE 2023) scheduled for 3 - 6 May 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Contact information for both companies:

