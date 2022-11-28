Orthodontist in Allentown Offering Affordable Braces

Exeter Orthodontics offers affordable braces and Invisalign in Allentown, PA

Allentown residents searching for affordable braces can find a straighter smile from Exeter Orthodontics

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braces in Allentown from Exeter Orthodontics cost only $3,995. This one-time fee covers the cost of x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and even emergency visits. There are no hidden fees, and payment plans are available.

“The cost of braces has prevented thousands from seeking the orthodontic care they or their loved ones need,” says Dr. John Pardini, orthodontist in Allentown. “Our team is dedicated to helping patients find the treatment option best for their health and smile.”

Exeter Orthodontics offers both traditional braces and Invisalign aligners. Traditional braces remain the most popular treatment offered by Exeter Orthodontics because of their high compliance. However, Invisalign aligners are also available. Invisalign straightens a patient’s teeth without wires or brackets. Instead, it uses custom, removable aligners that gradually shift a patient’s teeth into alignment. The aligners are also transparent, making them convenient for adult patients.

To learn more about braces and Invisalign in Allentown from Exeter Orthodontics, request an appointment with the Lehigh Valley orthodontist by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/allentown-office/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

