I-79 Bridge Inspections this Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities at the I-79 Glenfield interchange in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Thursday, November 15-17 weather permitting.

Inspection activities will occur on the I-79 bridge over Deer Run Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Lane restrictions will occur on Deer Run Road and the ramp from Route 65 to southbound I-79 under the bridge. No restrictions will occur on I-79. 

Crews from A&A Consultants will conduct the bridge inspection work.

Flagging operations will occur. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


