I-79 Bridge Inspections this Week in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities at the I-79 Glenfield interchange in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Thursday, November 15-17 weather permitting.

Inspection activities will occur on the I-79 bridge over Deer Run Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Lane restrictions will occur on Deer Run Road and the ramp from Route 65 to southbound I-79 under the bridge. No restrictions will occur on I-79.

Crews from A&A Consultants will conduct the bridge inspection work.

Flagging operations will occur. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

