Dolomite Microfluidics Competition 2022
Win innovative Dolomite Microfluidics equipment suited to your research project!CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UK, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dolomite Microfluidics is pleased to announce this year’s competition to transform the microfluidics industry with your research. This exciting contest gives entrants the opportunity to win Dolomite Microfluidics equipment from an extensive line of leading products to help further their research, supported by Dolomite’s expert application scientists.
The Dolomite Microfluidics Competition 2022 is open to researchers and students working on microfluidics projects across the globe, with a focus on novel ideas for microsphere formation. First and second prizes are virtual vouchers for up to 6,000 and 2,500 USD (including shipping fees), respectively, to spend in the Dolomite Microfluidics Webshop. The Dolomite team will also offer competition winners expert guidance to help turn their ideas into reality. To enter, contestants are invited to submit a project proposal and a short explanatory video before 11:59 pm (GMT +7) on November 30, 2022.
Don’t miss out! Dolomite Microfluidics wants to bring your research ideas to the world and make them come true by providing high performance equipment matched to your project’s needs. Follow this link to read the terms and conditions, and to enter your submission.
About Dolomite Microfluidics
Established in 2005, Dolomite Microfluidics has grown to be the world leader in the design and manufacture of high quality innovative microfluidic products.
The company offers a range of microfluidic systems, components and specialist chemicals – including pumps, chips, connectors, temperature controllers, sensors, accessories and custom-made components – as well as software for analysis or automation.
Modularity, ease of use, innovation and scalability are common to all Dolomite Microfluidics products, which are used across a broad range of applications in biology, drug discovery, chemistry, food, cosmetics and academia.
Dolomite is a part of the Blacktrace group of companies, a world leader in Productizing Science®, and has offices in the USA, Japan and Hanoi as well as a worldwide network of distributors.
Sarah Khan
KDM Communications
email us here