Read more about GBI Investigating Officer Involved Shooting in DeKalb County

Decatur, GA (November 15, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in DeKalb County, GA, involving a Lithonia Police Department officer. The Lithonia Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on November 14, 2022. One man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at 1:08 p.m., a Lithonia Police Department officer was working an off-duty job in the area of Wilkins Road and Wilkins Station Drive, Decatur, DeKalb County, GA. Two men wearing ski masks were actively exchanging gunfire in the road. The officer gave verbal commands and discharged his firearm, hitting one of the men, later identified as Orlando Akaiba Hall, age 20, of Decatur. The other man ran into the woods and has not been located. A gun was recovered that Hall had thrown into nearby shrubbery during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.