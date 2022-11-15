xCures presents clinical and translational research with two posters at the 2022 SNO Annual Meeting
XCELSIOR registry showcases its power in using real-world datasets and clinical outcomes to aid decision-making and treatment options for CNS cancer patients.
We are bringing evidence-based insights to the treatment of brain cancer patients.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, xCures announced that they will present two posters at the 27th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology, from the 16th to the 20th of November 2022, in Tampa Bay, Florida.
— Timothy J. Stuhlmiller
The Society for Neuro-Oncology is a multidisciplinary society of healthcare professionals dedicated to promoting advances in neuro-oncology through research and education. Their annual meeting features research and educational sessions on brain tumors, including the latest on diagnosis and treatments.
The two xCures posters will be presented at the Poster Session on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 7:30 pm-9:30 pm EST, and are entitled:
EPCO-10: Systems biology-based therapeutic predictions with gbmSYGNAL and clinical correlates in the real-world longitudinal outcomes registry XCELSIOR
Timothy J. Stuhlmiller, Serdar Turkarslan, Julie C. Friedland, Asher Wasserman, Jameson Quinn, Zac Cole, Alaa Awawda, Sabrina Irizarry, Sebastian Williams, Mark Shapiro, Santosh Kesari, Anoop P. Patel, Nitin S. Baliga
BIOS-03: Real world clinical outcomes of patients with diffuse midline glioma in a longitudinal outcomes registry
Timothy J. Stuhlmiller, Asher Wasserman, Jameson Quinn, Zac Cole, Alaa Awawda, Sabrina Irizarry, Sebastian Williams, Mark Shapiro, Al Musella, Santosh Kesari
"I’m proud to present these analyses of real-world data and clinical outcomes of CNS cancer patients from our observational registry," stated xCures' VP of Scientific and Medical Affairs Timothy J. Stuhlmiller. "Together with leading neuro-oncologists and computational biologists, we are bringing evidence-based insights to the treatment of brain cancer patients."
The xCures platform generates Real-time, Regulatory-grade, Clinical data (RRC). It now includes data on over 1,000 brain cancer patients, permitting real-time insight into which treatments show the most promise across patient cohorts.
Emerging data on investigational and off-label interventions will be presented for patients with diffuse midline glioma (DMG), along with data from a partnership with the Institute of Systems Biology (ISB) integrating real-world clinical outcomes with a systems biology algorithm for treatment predictions to identify rational treatment options for glioblastoma patients.
Posters will be available for viewing digitally at https://xcures.com/publications/ on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 7:30 pm EST.
About xCures
xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that automatically retrieves medical records from any institution a cancer patient visited and organizes them into a powerful care summary. This summary greatly facilitates the generation of treatment options reports and connects cancer patients and their physicians with optimal approved or investigational therapies. The platform's portals, xINFORM for patients and xDECIDE for providers, provide scientific and medical rationales for all treatment options. The platform prospectively generates Real-time, Regulatory-grade, Clinical data (RRC) for studies and decentralized trials. For more information, contact info@xcures.com or visit http://www.xcures.com.
Patrick van der Valk
xCures Inc
+1 415-692-5258
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
xCures Explainer