Oakhill Group Is Bringing Makesy to Canada
Oakhill Group has expanded the Makesy brand into Canada to better serve the country's thriving maker and craft business communities.VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakhill Group is celebrating the launch of Makesy Canada, an online supply store serving maker and craft businesses countrywide. This achievement will push Oakhill Group even closer to its goal of making entrepreneurship possible for everyone, minimizing the barrier to entry with easy-to-access crafting supplies.
Supporting Creative Entrepreneurs in Their Business Journeys
With the brand's entry into the Canadian market, local customers can now benefit from more inexpensive and quicker delivery, no tariffs or import fees, and a shop customized to the demands of the Canadian market.
"With the addition of Makesy Canada to our group—alongside Village Craft and Candle—we are committed to delivering an even more dynamic product and service offering to support the growth of our customers’ businesses, as well as anyone looking to begin a crafting business. Our mission is to make entrepreneurship accessible, affordable, and scalable to everyone,” stated Roger Dagher, one of Oakhill Group’s founders.
An Investment Firm That Cares About Your Success in Every Way
The Oakhill Group objective is to deliver value, growth, and scalability through partnerships with purpose-driven brands.
As the owner of Village Craft and Candle, Oakhill Group has shown that it has the knowledge, skills, and experience to establish a supply network for the Canadian craft community that minimizes their struggles and concerns with starting or scaling their business.
More information about Makesy Canada can be found on their website at makesy.ca.
Website: https://oakhillgroup.ca/
Roger Dagher
Oakhill Group
rdagher@oakhillgroup.ca