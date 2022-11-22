Cerca Biotech Presented New Clinical Data on Breast Cancer Test at EBCC

Study shows that MammaTyper® may be a superior alternative to IHC for identifying Her2-low breast cancer especially for the newer Her2-targeted ADC therapies.

BERLIN, GERMANY, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cerca Biotech GmbH (“Cerca”), a Germany-based diagnostic company in oncology and women’s health, announces that results of three clinical studies on MammaTyper® were presented at the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference in Barcelona, Spain from November 16 to 18, 2022.

MammaTyper® is a standardised multiplex real-time PCR test that quantifies mRNA levels of four essential breast cancer biomarkers (ER, PgR, HER2, and Ki-67) in surgical or biopsy tissue to stratify breast cancer into subtypes according to the St Gallen 2013 Guideline. Compared to the traditional immunohistochemistry (IHC) subtyping, MammaTyper® is a qPCR assay that provides objective and reproducible test results in a shorter turnaround time and obviates subjective IHC scoring by pathologists. Moreover, a large body of published clinical studies have demonstrated that MammaTyper® offers more accurate breast classification and can guide more effective treatment leading to improved patient outcome.

In the 13th EBCC in Barcelona, three recent clinical studies on MammaTyper® were presented. The studies were conducted at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham in the UK, Instituto de Patologia e Imunologia Molecular da Universidade do Porto in Portugal, and the First Affiliated Hospital of Zhejiang University, China. The studies showed that results of MammaTyper® and IHC have good concordance in both biopsy core and surgical tissue samples. Moreover, MammaTyper® can identify a high number of samples to be Her2-low even among those characterized by IHC as Her2-0. Therefore, MammaTyper® may provide a promising better alternative to IHC for identifying Her2-low breast cancer especially for the newer Her2-directed ADC therapies.

About Cerca Biotech:

Cerca Biotech is a Germany-based diagnostic company focused on bringing novel and innovative diagnostic products to the oncology and women’s health market. We strive to introduce the best tests to meet the unmet clinical needs at an affordable cost, with clinical accuracy and rapid results to the fore. Utilising a mixture of experienced distributions and some direct sales Cerca has a commercial reach from Germany, the UK through the Nordics and Eastern Europe to the Middle East, India and beyond. Our team comprises of highly experienced commercial, technical and clinical experts in the field of IVD, allowing rapid deployment of novel technologies with a ‘get it right first time’ strategy. Cerca Biotech is an affiliated subsidiary of Shuwen Biotech. For more information, please visit: www.cercabiotech.com.