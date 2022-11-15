High Side Capacitor Market Trends Analysis by Leading Players: Murata Manufacturing, Samsung Electro-Mechanics etc.

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High-Side Capacitor Market Size Analysis:

The global high-side capacitor market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for advanced capacitors from various end-use industries. High-side capacitors are used in a variety of applications, such as engine control modules, anti-lock braking systems, climate control systems, and infotainment systems. The increasing adoption of high-side capacitors in automotive and industrial applications is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for miniaturised and flat capacitor types is another factor fueling market growth.

However, volatile raw material prices and stringent government regulations are some of the key factors restraining market growth. The ever-changing technology landscape is also creating challenges for manufacturers to keep up with the latest trends and developments. Still, rising production of electric vehicles and government policies that support them are likely to create new opportunities for market players in the coming years.

Some of the key findings from the report include:

The global high-side capacitor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of **% from 2019 to 2028.

Due to the growing demand for electric and hybrid cars, high-side capacitors are likely to be used the most in the automotive industry.

Due to the fact that many car companies are based in Asia Pacific, it is likely that Asia Pacific will be the biggest market for high-side capacitors.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for high-side capacitors because the auto and electronics industries there are growing.

COVID-19 Scenario

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the global economy and businesses across various sectors. The lockdown measures implemented to contain the spread of the virus have resulted in a sharp decline in demand for products and services. The pandemic will also have an effect on the electronics industry. The global semiconductor market is expected to shrink by 12% by 2020 because of the pandemic.

The high-side capacitor market is expected to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in several ways. Firstly, there could be a reduction in demand from key end markets such as automotive and consumer electronics as a result of the economic slowdown. Secondly, supply chain disruptions are likely to occur due to factory shutdowns and restrictions on international travel. This could lead to shortages of raw materials and components and delays in new product development and launches.

The following segments are covered in the report:

By Type

• Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor on a Chip

• Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitor

• Film Capacitor

• Tantalum Capacitor

By Application

• Consumer Electronics and Telecommunications

• Automotive

• Industries

• Others

Regional Shares:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for high-side capacitors and is projected to grow at a CAGR of **% from 2016 to 2028. This can be attributed to the presence of major automotive manufacturing companies in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea in this region. Also, increased production of automobiles in these countries is expected to fuel regional market growth over the forecast period. Over the next eight years, the European high-side capacitor market is also expected to be driven by strict emission rules in developed countries like the U.S., Germany, and France.

Major Players Profiled in the Market Report:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key players in the market, including their business overviews, product offerings, and recent developments. The report profiles several major players, including Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. (SEMCO), Taiyo Yuden, Yageo Corporation, TDK Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, Walsin Technology Corporation, Aihua Group, Nantong Jianghai capacitor Co., Ltd., Xiamen Faratronic Co., Ltd., Guangdong Fenghua Advanced Technology.

This Report Provides Answers to Important Questions

• COVID-19 impact analysis on the global high-side capacitor industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the high-side capacitor market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the high-side capacitor market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the high-side capacitor market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa?

This report's distinct data points

• Statistics on high-side capacitors and spending worldwide

• Recent trends in how high-side capacitors are used in different industries in different parts of the world

• Notable developments are going on in the industry.

• Attractive investment propositions for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

*More companies can be added in Detailed Report.

