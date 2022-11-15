Submit Release
Browntail Moth Mitigation Fund Rulemaking Public Meeting, Open for Public Comment

MAINE, November 22 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Date: November 22, 2022

Start Time: 9:30 AM

Location: Maine Forest Service Central Region Headquarters, 87 Airport Road, Old Town, ME

Meeting description/purpose:

The Maine Forest Service is accepting comments on the proposed rule to establish standards for the administration of the Browntail Moth Mitigation Fund. Comments will be accepted through December 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM. Written comments may be emailed to allison.m.kanoti@maine.gov or sent to:
Allison Kanoti
Maine Forest Service
87 Airport Road
Old Town, ME 04468

Opportunity to provide public comment is also available at a public hearing to be held November 22, 2022, 9:30 AM, at the Maine Forest Service Central Region Headquarters, 87 Airport Road, Old Town, ME.

The Fund was created to provide funding to government entities or nonprofit organizations to support the mitigation of browntail moth in areas of Maine with significant populations. The draft rule includes details on the types of organizations that can apply for funds, the application process, the types of activities that could be funded, and how funds will be disbursed.

For further information, contact:

Name: Allison Kanoti

Phone:

