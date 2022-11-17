Submit Release
Metoree, a Website that Allows Users to Search Manufacturers and Suppliers, Has Started Operations in the Philippines.

MIYOSHI-CITY, AICHI, JAPAN, November 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About the Expansion to the Philippines
Metoree, a comparison site for industrial products, started its Philippines launch on November 15, 2022. Users can compare products in many categories, including "Signal Generators," "Mica Capacitors," "Cable Ties," "Lubricants," "Ball Screws," and more. The number of categories and companies that can be compared will continue to increase.

Overview of Metoree
Metoree is an industrial product information website operated by ZAZA, Inc., founded in 2017, which allows users to compare industrial product manufacturers and suppliers in one place. Metoree has been growing since its launch and now lists 6,133 companies.

Potential Users of Metoree
Engineers who are considering purchasing a product and want to compare manufacturers and suppliers all at once quickly.
Researchers who want to purchase a product that matches their requirements in terms of price and functionality as closely as possible.
Researchers who want to find products with good conditions but do not want to spend a lot of time before making a purchase.

Plans for Metoree
Metoree is expanding its services to various countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and India. Metoree will continue to grow with "Make the World a Better Place" as its core concept. Our ultimate goal is to create an environment where engineers and researchers worldwide can easily find manufacturers and suppliers.

Metoree Philippines
https://ph.metoree.com/

Metoree USA
https://us.metoree.com/

Metoree Japan
https://metoree.com/

Lubricants
https://ph.metoree.com/categories/5170/

Ball Screws
https://ph.metoree.com/categories/ball-screw/

Frequency Counters
https://ph.metoree.com/categories/frequency-counter/

Varistors
https://ph.metoree.com/categories/varistor/

Optical Probes
https://ph.metoree.com/categories/optical-probe/

Yu Hatanaka
ZAZA, Inc.
+81 50-3561-7257
Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Science


